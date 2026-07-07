Obituaries Dr. Grace Kim remembered for compassion, adventurous spirit Beloved anesthesiologist worked for Wellstar and loved skiing, sailing and scuba diving. Dr. Grace Sung Un Kim, an anesthesiologist with Wellstar Anesthesia, died May 29 following a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Kim family)

By Adrianne Murchison 32 minutes ago Share

Dr. Grace Sung Un Kim’s dedication to medicine was unwavering, her family said, and so was her adventurous spirit. An avid skier, she would travel to Canada to go heliskiing, a sport in which skiers are flown by helicopter to remote mountain slopes. RELATED Joe Powell, who founded a large IT power and cooling company, dies at 82 “Anything that Grace put her mind to, she did to the best of her ability, and usually better than anybody else,” said Susie White, Kim’s sister. Kim, an anesthesiologist with Wellstar Anesthesia, died May 29 at age 59 following a long battle with cancer, White said. Known professionally as Dr. Kim, she was regarded by colleagues and friends as one of metro Atlanta’s top anesthesiologists. Family members said she brought precision, compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to every patient she cared for.

Born on Valentine’s Day in 1967 in Seoul, South Korea, Kim was the daughter of two physicians. She came to America with her family at age 2 and lived in several states while her father, who worked in public health, relocated for his career. By age 10, the family had settled in Tennessee, White said. Kim earned her undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before receiving her medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tennessee. She completed her residency in anesthesiology at Caritas St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston. “Her profession and career were really her life and how she gave back to the community,” said her younger sister, Hannah Kim. “She valued a high standard of care as an anesthesiologist. She helped a lot of people as a doctor who never laid eyes on her.” But on at least one occasion, Kim treated a patient who was wide awake.

Neighbor Karen Lightsey said that during the pandemic, her 2-year-old grandson suffered a cut to his head.

“Who wants to take a 2-year-old to the emergency room in 2020?” Lightsey said. “Grace said, ‘Just bring him to my house,’ and she would fix it.” Kim cleaned the wound and closed it with a medical glue, Lightsey said. Kim went on medical leave last year because of her illness but remained determined to continue enjoying life, her family said. In addition to skiing, she enjoyed sailing, scuba diving and traveling. She approached hobbies much the same way as she approached medicine: immersing herself in learning everything she could before taking on a new challenge, White said. Kim and Lightsey, who lived across the street from each other in Smyrna for over 25 years, were more like family than neighbors. They traveled often and even shared a rescue Labrador mix named Juniper.

RELATED Peabo Bryson, Atlanta R&B singer, dies after a stroke Last summer, they visited Florence, Italy, where Kim delighted in exploring the city’s medical history. “I really think that’s the happiest I’ve seen her. “Lightsey said. ”She loved Florence a lot, the art and sculpture and medical history. It was very cool.” Their friendship carried them on one final adventure. Kim died in London at the beginning of what was planned as a girls trip celebrating Lightsey’s 70th birthday. Hannah Kim said her sister’s determination and compassion defined every aspect of her life. “She really just gave her all to what she believed in,” she said. “I think we all respected her intellect and her willpower and her determination. She had beautiful intention and a beautiful heart.”