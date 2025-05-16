BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire

BioLab, the pool chemical maker that suffered a fire last September that led to evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in Rockdale County, said Friday it does not plan to restart manufacturing at its Conyers facility.
In a post on its website, the company said its distribution center will continue to operate, but the company “made the difficult decision to not restart” production.
In September, chemicals in the plant ignited, causing a huge fire and toxic plume that led to the evacuations of thousands of Rockdale County residents, orders for residents to stay in their homes, road closures and hospitalizations in Rockdale and surrounding counties.
The fire and its aftermath also led to numerous lawsuits.
Earlier this year, BioLab was fined more than $61,000 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations stemming from the September incident.
The company also said in its statement that it has finished remediation of the factory that burned.
“We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority,” the company said.
-This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.
Keep Reading
New Georgia law shields Roundup maker from some cancer-related lawsuits
The legislation aims to protect Bayer from lawsuits where customers have claimed there were no warnings that the popular weed killer Roundup could cause cancer.
Featured
Credit: special
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law
The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.
Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown
Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.