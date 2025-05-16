BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire

In September, chemicals in the plant ignited, causing a huge fire and toxic plume that led to the evacuations of thousands of Rockdale County residents, orders for residents to stay in their homes, road closures and hospitalizations in Rockdale and surrounding counties.

The fire and its aftermath also led to numerous lawsuits.

Earlier this year, BioLab was fined more than $61,000 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations stemming from the September incident.

The company also said in its statement that it has finished remediation of the factory that burned.

“We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority,” the company said.

