BioLab will not restart manufacturing at Rockdale plant after 2024 chemical fire

Fire last September led to evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in Conyers area.
A large plume sits in the sky above Conyers on Monday Sept. 30, 2024 as I-20 reopened following the evacuation of about 17,000 people. (John Spink/AJC)
53 minutes ago

BioLab, the pool chemical maker that suffered a fire last September that led to evacuations and shelter-in-place orders in Rockdale County, said Friday it does not plan to restart manufacturing at its Conyers facility.

In a post on its website, the company said its distribution center will continue to operate, but the company “made the difficult decision to not restart” production.

In September, chemicals in the plant ignited, causing a huge fire and toxic plume that led to the evacuations of thousands of Rockdale County residents, orders for residents to stay in their homes, road closures and hospitalizations in Rockdale and surrounding counties.

The fire and its aftermath also led to numerous lawsuits.

Earlier this year, BioLab was fined more than $61,000 by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration for violations stemming from the September incident.

The company also said in its statement that it has finished remediation of the factory that burned.

“We take our role in Conyers very seriously, and as we move forward, the safety and wellbeing of the Conyers community remain a top priority,” the company said.

-This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

