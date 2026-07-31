Metro Atlanta Atlanta mayor blasts Fulton commission for opting out of tax extension plan Andre Dickens says $80 million proposal for sale of city’s detention center is `no longer on the table.’ Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the Fulton County Commission for opting out of his controversial 30-year plan to extend six of Atlanta's tax allocation districts. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC File)

By Shaddi Abusaid 41 minutes ago Share

In a scathing letter to the Fulton County Commission, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens blasted the county’s plan to spend more than a billion dollars on jail renovations instead of supporting his decades-long tax extension proposal. The letter, dated Thursday, says the two votes — one approving a $1.3 billion financing plan for jail upgrades, and a second in opposition to the extension of six Tax Increment Financing districts that would drain revenue away from the county — “tell a story” about the commission’s priorities. The letter appears to signify a souring relationship between the city and county after the commission voted earlier this month to opt out of the second-term mayor’s controversial plan to extend the tax districts for 30 years and invest the money in underserved neighborhoods.

“One commits taxpayers to pay for the consequences of decades of failed leadership, while the other rejects a proactive investment intended to strengthen neighborhoods before they reach a point of crisis,” Dickens wrote. “It is a contrast that reflects a governing philosophy that values paying for failure over investing in prevention.” A spokesperson for the county confirmed Dickens’ letter was received just before noon, but said Fulton did not have a comment on it. “Fulton County’s policy position is based on the priorities of Fulton County Government and the responsibility to serve all 1.2 million residents in 15 cities,” Jessica Corbitt-Dominguez said in an email. Extending the tax districts, or TADs, would help Atlanta fund Dickens’ landmark Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative, which he has pitched as a way to help overcome decades of inequality and bridge the city’s massive wealth divide.

Tax Allocation Districts are designated areas in which property tax revenue growth is diverted away from the governments and instead used to pay for infrastructure improvements within that district’s boundaries.

The Atlanta City Council approved the extensions last month, but is requiring the participation of at least one partner — either the county or Atlanta Public Schools — if the city is to bond against future property tax growth. Citing an undue financial burden and the county’s own fiscal obligations, a majority of commissioners voted two weeks ago to opt out of the mayor’s plan. County Commissioner Bob Ellis said Fulton needs that tax revenue to fund its own projects and services over the next three decades. That includes $1.3 billion to renovate the troubled Rice Street jail and a $300 million commitment to building a new hospital in southern Fulton County. The county is under a federal legal agreement to improve conditions inside the jail. An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail taken Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. County officials plan to spend $1.3 billion to renovate the troubled facility, which is currently under a federal consent decree. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Dickens called it a rushed vote that was taken before taxpayers had the chance to consider the benefits of his plan.

“This is not only bad governance, but also a regrettable decision that will cost more and deliver less for our city, county and region,” Dickens said. After a lengthy discussion about TADs and their potential burden on Fulton’s tax base, commissioners voted 4-1 not to take part. Outgoing Commission Chair Robb Pitts was among those who voted against. Dickens endorsed Pitts’ opponent, former Commissioner Mo Ivory, in their primary race. The city had offered to sell the Atlanta City Detention Center to the county for $80 million if commissioners agreed to support the TAD extensions, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported. Now, that offer is off the table, Dickens said in Thursday’s letter. “To be clear, Fulton County desperately needs humane detention facilities,” the mayor wrote. “Unfortunately your $1.3 billion option is the wrong answer.”

Dickens called the plan “an unnecessarily heavy drain on taxpayer dollars” and said it does nothing to address systemic inequity, improve neighborhoods, or help keep people out of jail. “Instead, it willfully neglects other, better solutions,” Dickens wrote. For more than three years, the city has leased up to 700 beds at the detention center to the county as Fulton’s Rice Street jail remains under the federal consent decree for its “deplorable” conditions. That lease agreement is set to end this year, said Dickens, who noted the city jail is valued at about $144 million. “Our (city jail) proposal provided immediate relief and a solution to the deplorable conditions at the jail as opposed to a new jail complex that will take years to build and likely balloon in costs along the way,” Dickens said, calling Rice Street’s woes a “self-inflicted crisis.” The county plans to build a new facility to house inmates with physical and mental health issues. That facility will temporarily house inmates from the general jail population while the Rice Street facility is refurbished.