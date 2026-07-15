Metro Atlanta Fulton commissioners opt out of Atlanta mayor’s tax extension plan Future TAD participation will require a 5-vote supermajority on the county commission. Fulton County Board of Commissioners vote on a proposed plan to lower the population of the Fulton County Jail. Wednesday, March 3, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Shaddi Abusaid 51 minutes ago Share

Citing an undue financial burden, a majority of Fulton County commissioners voted Wednesday to opt out of Atlanta’s plan to extend its tax allocation districts — an ambitious goal of Mayor Andre Dickens to generate billions of dollars in revenue for improvements to underserved areas of the city. The Atlanta City Council voted last month to extend six of the city’s eight tax districts, or TADs, for another 30 years. But its decision to move forward with Dickens’ sweeping Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative hinges on the participation of at least one partner, in either the county or Atlanta Public Schools.

Tax Allocation Districts are designated areas in which property tax revenue growth is diverted away from the governments and instead used to pay for infrastructure improvements within that district’s boundaries. The city has estimated if all three governments agree to extend the TADs, and therefore give up their portions of that tax revenue growth, at least $5 billion could be raised for infrastructure investment. The county’s choice to opt out will increase pressure on Atlanta’s school board members, who have not yet decided whether to take part. Without the participation of Atlanta Public Schools, Atlanta’s existing TADs would be allowed to expire. After a lengthy discussion about the effectiveness of the TADs and their potential burden on Fulton’s tax base, commissioners voted 4-1 not to take part. Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. voted against the measure and Commissioner Dana Barrett abstained after both argued the vote should be delayed.

Commissioner Bob Ellis said the legislation is designed, in part, to nudge Sheriff Patrick Labat to increase the percentage of his employees who work in detention full time. (Jason Getz/AJC file) “These things are designed not to live in perpetuity, but to naturally come to a close and for taxpayers to realize a return on that investment,” said Commissioner Bob Ellis, who introduced Wednesday’s resolution alongside Vice Chair Khadijah Abdur-Rahman.

Ellis said the county and Atlanta’s school board need that tax revenue to fund services like hospitals, courts and childhood education over the next three decades. “We’re in the process of doing things that are going to cost us money over the long term,” Ellis said ahead of the vote. That includes more than $1 billion to renovate the troubled Rice Street jail and a $300 million commitment to building a new hospital in southern Fulton County. An aerial image shows the Fulton County Jail, where the ACLU of Georgia, along with other organizations, held a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. They plan to reveal their latest findings on the poor conditions inside the troubled detention center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “We have to responsibly plan so we’re able to do those things and not pass off some huge significant tax burden to our citizens,” Ellis said, calling his resolution “good sound fiscal policy.”

Dickens has said extending the life of the tax districts is necessary to help develop Atlanta’s historically underserved neighborhoods and bridge the city’s massive wealth divide. Critics say TADS do little to actually help working families, however. Instead, they argue it would siphon away billions of dollars from Atlanta Public Schools and the County Commission, both of which have their own financial obligations. Wednesday’s resolution “declaring the board’s opposition” to Atlanta’s plan notes that diverting tax revenue for another three decades could adversely affect the county’s ability to meet its own governmental obligations. Arrington said the county has “limited resources available,” but asked for more time to meet with both city and county officials before voting on the proposal. Fulton currently participates in 12 TADs, Ellis explained, eight of which are inside Atlanta city limits. But participating in Atlanta’s TADs meant Fulton had to forego $53 million in tax revenue in 2025 alone, he said.

The resolution also includes a clause requiring a supermajority of five votes if the county is to participate in future TADs. There will be new people in at least four, possibly five, commission seats at the start of next year. But undoing Wednesday’s vote could prove difficult for future boards because of the supermajority clause now required to participate in any newly created or extended TADs. Ellis also questioned whether the city’s push to extend six of its TADs is even legal if more than 10% of Atlanta’s tax base is currently tied up in the taxing districts. “This is an extraordinary long-term commitment that should not be taken lightly,” Ellis told his colleagues ahead of the vote. Barrett, who sits on the Invest Atlanta board and took part in an NRI commission tasked with studying the proposal and making recommendations, said asking the commission to extend its participation “for 30 years without any more detail than that is not acceptable.”