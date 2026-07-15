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A.M. ATL: Bad buildings

Plus: Last Atlanta World Cup match
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1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! I am off for a while to attend a wedding in Seattle and do some other West Coast stuff. We’ll have some new fill-in writers, so be nice! I know you will. You’re always nice, even when you send me weird emails.

I guess I send you weird emails, too, so fair play.

Let’s get to it.

MIDTOWN MENACES

Helloooo, is anybody in there? No. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Helloooo, is anybody in there? No. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Two buildings in Midtown are causing headaches for two completely different reasons.

A big ol’ empty building

🔎 READ MORE: What happens next to the property

Falling scaffolding at 14th and Peachtree

🔎 READ MORE: The AJC tried to get a hold of the responsible parties

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

BURT JONES GOES MILD ON RICK JACKSON

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks to the AJC for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks to the AJC for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. (Jason Getz/AJC)

“We’ll see.”

That’s Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on whether he’ll back his GOP foe Rick Jackson in the Georgia governor’s race — a race Jones was primed to enter before Jackson and his capacious campaign coffers came on the scene.

In that light, his underwhelming response is … understandable.

I’ll admit, I became unhealthily interested in the Jones-Jackson discourse during the primaries, so I was glued to every word of Jones’ interview, along with Jackson’s responses. It’s worth a read and/or a listen.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

One of Georgia’s biggest development projects has turned on the lights and started producing its wares: high-grade batteries for electric vehicles. South Korean conglomerates SK On and Hyundai Motor Group began initial production last month at their joint $5 billion battery factory in Bartow County, a spokesperson confirmed to the AJC.

⚖️ Life University is facing a potentially costly lawsuit alleging discrimination against three former Black employees. In the complaint, they say that during their tenures they were treated as “the help” and “as servants rather than professionals deserving equal dignity and treatment.”

IT’S WORLD CUP WEDNESDAY!

It's been real, "Atlanta Stadium." (Jason Getz/AJC)
It's been real, "Atlanta Stadium." (Jason Getz/AJC)

All good things must come to an end, and today is Atlanta’s last World Cup match. It’s a great one, though.

Argentina takes on England in a semifinal match today at 3 p.m.

This is a return visit for both teams, who have seen success in Atlanta Stadium.

Some other fun facts about today’s match:

Hey, wanna hang out?

The AJC is hosting a super fun World Cup watch party today at Monday Night Grove from noon to 5 p.m. It’s family-friendly!

More details here

I’ll be watching from an airport bar instead. Can’t wait.

NEWS BITES

Bostonians give a Scottish traffic cone a dignitary’s welcome after World Cup friendship

This is it, the most important story of the tournament.

The U.S. House passes bill to ‘ditch the switch’ and make daylight saving time permanent

Raise your hand if you have at least one timepiece in your house that somehow never gets changed.

Mystery bidder buys T. rex nicknamed ‘Gus’ for a record $50 million

An excellent use of free will (and lots of money).

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson voted top running back in NFL

Be patient, football. We’re still enjoying the other football.

ON THIS DATE

July 15, 1938

Broadway hails Hughes crew. Howard Hughes and his four globe-circling companions rode triumphantly up lower Broadway Friday, from the Battery to City Hall, in the most tumultuous heroes’ parade New York has held in a decade. ... downtown New York screamed its praise for the multimillionaire Texas sportsman and his mates, and showered the men with ticker tape, tore up and emptied from the windows of the world’s greatest skyscrapers telephone books, old stationery, letters, newspapers.

A reception befitting a visiting dignitary — or a Scottish traffic cone.

ONE MORE THING

Did you know toenails provide important stabilization for your feet by creating counter-pressure that helps distribute weight evenly across the front of your foot? Toenails: Don’t leave home without ‘em.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.