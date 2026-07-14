SK and Hyundai open new $5B EV battery plant northwest of Atlanta

The Hyundai-SK On joint venture battery factory in Bartow County has opened. (Courtesy of SK On, Hyundai Motor Group)

After years of construction, one of Georgia’s largest development projects has turned on the lights and started producing its wares: High-grade batteries for electric vehicles.

South Korean conglomerates SK On and Hyundai Motor Group last month began initial production at their joint $5 billion battery factory in Bartow County, a spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The spokesperson said the joint venture called Hyundai-SK Battery Manufacturing America “is in the early stages of production and plans to gradually scale up operations.”

The project has flown relatively under the radar since its announcement in 2022. But it is a significant part of Georgia’s EV ecosystem, along with Hyundai’s auto factory near Savannah and SK’s other battery plant in Commerce, about an hour northeast of Atlanta.