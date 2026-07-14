AA Weekend Picks What’s going on in metro Atlanta this weekend: Watch parties, fests and more AJC to host World Cup watch party Wednesday at Monday Night Brewing - The Grove. Visit a museum. There is at least one that will appeal to what interests you. How about dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum? (Courtesy of Discover DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau)

By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta 36 minutes ago Share

Still looking for plans this weekend? There’s something happening in nearly every corner of the city. This weekend’s top 10 events are bringing the heat. A message from this week’s sponsor, Lime Experience the sights and sounds of matchday in Atlanta. For a limited time, score 90 minutes for $9.99 with Fan Pass. Roll with discounted $0.15/min pricing and free unlocks every ride. Looking for the perfect watch party? Join the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Monday Night Brewing on Wednesday, July 15 to catch the semi-finals played at Atlanta Stadium. Limited-Time: Lock in Your Matchday Deal Kick It with AJC and Monday Night Brewing Join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Monday Night Brewing - The Grove for a high-energy watch party of the Wednesday semifinals match, where Atlanta fandom meets the thrill of the pitch. Location: West Midtown Atlanta — 670 Trabert Ave. NW; Date: July 15; Admission: Free; Time: Noon to 5 p.m.; Website: live.ajc.com ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trivia Ready to put your “Lord of the Rings” knowledge to the test? Head to Schoolhouse Brewing. It’s free to join so get ready for a fun night of laughs, beer and friendly competition.

Location: Marietta — 840 Franklin Court; Date: July 16; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: schoolhousebeer.com Lights, Camera, Avalon Grab a blanket and head to the Plaza at Avalon for a free movie screening of the all-time classic “Shrek.” Location: Alpharetta — 2200 Avalon Blvd.; Date: July 16; Admission: Free; Time: Starts at 6 p.m.; Website: experienceavalon.com Cocktail Making Classes The Upper Room in Ponce City Market is hosting a hands-on cocktail experience where you’ll learn how to craft three different cultural drinks, meet new people and more.

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival This three-day festival will feature African dance workshops, drumming lessons, a cultural marketplace and food vendors at East Point City Annex. Location: East Point — 3121 Norman Berry Drive; Date: July 17-19; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: aaddf.org Midtown Walking Tour + Coffee Social Learn about the history of Midtown Atlanta while enjoying a cup of coffee on this walking tour. Beginning at Schāf Shop, this event takes participants through some iconic landmarks and wraps up with a walk down Peachtree Street. Location: Midtown Atlanta — 905 Juniper St. NE; Date: July 18; Admission: Free; Time: 9-11 a.m.; Website: addevent.com Build + Blast! Model Rocket Workshop If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids, stop by Tellus Science Museum for this exciting workshop where children 8 and up can build, design and launch their own rockets.

Location: Cartersville — 100 Tellus Drive; Date: July 18; Admission: $30 (members), $45 (nonmembers); Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Website: tellusmuseum.org Dinosaur Birthday Bash Fernbank Museum is celebrating 25 years of Giants of the Mesozoic and everyone is invited. Enjoy dinosaur-themed activities, hands-on crafts, live entertainment and interactive exhibits. Location: Druid Hills — 767 Clifton Road NE; Date: July 18; Admission: Free (members), $25.95 (nonmembers); Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Website: fernbankmuseum.org Decatur WatchFest ’26 Stop by Decatur Square to enjoy the final FIFA games with giant outdoor screens, live music, food trucks, giveaways and more. Location: Decatur — 101 E. Court Square; Date: July 18-19; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: decaturwatchfest26.com