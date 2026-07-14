AA Weekend Picks

What’s going on in metro Atlanta this weekend: Watch parties, fests and more

AJC to host World Cup watch party Wednesday at Monday Night Brewing - The Grove.
Visit a museum. There is at least one that will appeal to what interests you. How about dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum? (Courtesy of Discover DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau)
Visit a museum. There is at least one that will appeal to what interests you. How about dinosaurs at Fernbank Museum? (Courtesy of Discover DeKalb County Convention & Visitors Bureau)
By Kayla Rivera – Access Atlanta
36 minutes ago

Still looking for plans this weekend? There’s something happening in nearly every corner of the city. This weekend’s top 10 events are bringing the heat.

A message from this week’s sponsor, Lime

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Looking for the perfect watch party? Join the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Monday Night Brewing on Wednesday, July 15 to catch the semi-finals played at Atlanta Stadium.

Limited-Time: Lock in Your Matchday Deal

Kick It with AJC and Monday Night Brewing

Join The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at Monday Night Brewing - The Grove for a high-energy watch party of the Wednesday semifinals match, where Atlanta fandom meets the thrill of the pitch.

Location: West Midtown Atlanta — 670 Trabert Ave. NW; Date: July 15; Admission: Free; Time: Noon to 5 p.m.; Website: live.ajc.com

‘Lord of the Rings’ Trivia

Ready to put your “Lord of the Rings” knowledge to the test? Head to Schoolhouse Brewing. It’s free to join so get ready for a fun night of laughs, beer and friendly competition.

Location: Marietta — 840 Franklin Court; Date: July 16; Admission: Free; Time: 7-9 p.m.; Website: schoolhousebeer.com

Lights, Camera, Avalon

Grab a blanket and head to the Plaza at Avalon for a free movie screening of the all-time classic “Shrek.”

Location: Alpharetta — 2200 Avalon Blvd.; Date: July 16; Admission: Free; Time: Starts at 6 p.m.; Website: experienceavalon.com

Cocktail Making Classes

The Upper Room in Ponce City Market is hosting a hands-on cocktail experience where you’ll learn how to craft three different cultural drinks, meet new people and more.

Location: Old Fourth Ward — 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE; Date: July 17; Admission: $65; Time: Starts at6 p.m.; Website: upperroomatl.com

Atlanta African Dance & Drum Festival

This three-day festival will feature African dance workshops, drumming lessons, a cultural marketplace and food vendors at East Point City Annex.

Location: East Point — 3121 Norman Berry Drive; Date: July 17-19; Admission: Prices vary, see website; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: aaddf.org

Midtown Walking Tour + Coffee Social

Learn about the history of Midtown Atlanta while enjoying a cup of coffee on this walking tour. Beginning at Schāf Shop, this event takes participants through some iconic landmarks and wraps up with a walk down Peachtree Street.

Location: Midtown Atlanta — 905 Juniper St. NE; Date: July 18; Admission: Free; Time: 9-11 a.m.; Website: addevent.com

Build + Blast! Model Rocket Workshop

If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with the kids, stop by Tellus Science Museum for this exciting workshop where children 8 and up can build, design and launch their own rockets.

Location: Cartersville — 100 Tellus Drive; Date: July 18; Admission: $30 (members), $45 (nonmembers); Time: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Website: tellusmuseum.org

Dinosaur Birthday Bash

Fernbank Museum is celebrating 25 years of Giants of the Mesozoic and everyone is invited. Enjoy dinosaur-themed activities, hands-on crafts, live entertainment and interactive exhibits.

Location: Druid Hills — 767 Clifton Road NE; Date: July 18; Admission: Free (members), $25.95 (nonmembers); Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Website: fernbankmuseum.org

Decatur WatchFest ’26

Stop by Decatur Square to enjoy the final FIFA games with giant outdoor screens, live music, food trucks, giveaways and more.

Location: Decatur — 101 E. Court Square; Date: July 18-19; Admission: Free; Time: Times vary, see website; Website: decaturwatchfest26.com

A Celebration of Soccer & Sound

Atlanta is ending the FIFA celebrations with a bang at Piedmont Park. Enjoy a day of free family-friendly fun, cultural vendors and a live performance from Ludacris.

Location: Midtown Atlanta — 1322 Monroe Drive; Date: July 19; Admission: Free (RSVP required); Time: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Website: showcaseatlanta.com