News Peachtree Road Race updates: Final stretch Plus: A prerace checklist and running routes. Runners compete along “Hope Hill” during the 56th running of the Peachtree Road Race. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

By Nicole Bennett 37 minutes ago Share

Hello, Peachtree racers, We’re one week from race day — one week! While your excitement (and likely a tinge of anxiety) might tempt you to train harder, now’s the time to strike a healthy balance between exercise and relaxation. No injuries ahead of July 4, please. RACE COUNTDOWN: 1 WEEK Some 50,000 of your closest friends will be right there with you at the Peachtree Road Race in just one week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025) It’s the seven-day countdown to the Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race. Can you believe it? Has a rush of last-minute questions taken over your race prep? Don’t worry — turn on our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist, hydrate and keep reading for race-day essentials, training routes and upcoming Atlanta Track Club events.

PEACHTREE QUICK HITS 🏨 Hotel & travel for race day: Pro tip: Plan ahead. Staying close to the start line and utilizing transit options will help ensure a smooth and stress-free race morning. Participants receive exclusive discounts to hotels within walking distance of the start line in Buckhead and along the course. 📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot. Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix: July 2

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. July 3 Peachtree Junior: 7-9 a.m.

Members only: 9-10 a.m.

General: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

More expo info here. 🎤 Peachtree Eve celebration set for July 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC will take the stage at the start line with a free prerace celebration (and fireworks) for registered participants at Lenox Square. 🏁 AJC Cheer Zone on July 4: Your chance to support the runners when they hit the last mile. Meet in front of the AJC’s office (1200 Peachtree St. NE) for a free King of Pops popsicle, plus music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta University Drumline. ROUTES WE LOVE Two new trail segments now connect the east and west ends of the urban trail network. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025) Since I started training for my first Peachtree, so many of you have shared advice about what keeps you going.

☑️ Travel plan from the finish line ☑️ Meeting places if you’re in a group ☑️ Hydration and race fuel plan July 3 checklist: ☑️ Drink lots of water ☑️ Eat a nourishing (but not too heavy) meal ☑️ Get a good night’s sleep ☑️ Set your gear out so you’re not fumbling with it at 4 a.m. Race day checklist: ☑️ Clothing and gear ☑️ Sunscreen and hat ☑️ Prerace fuel ☑️ Race bib ☑️ Safety pins/fasteners ☑️ Fully charged phone TRAINING & TIPS Dr. Neeru Jayanthi has spent more than two deacades researching sports specialization and injury prevention in young athletes. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University) Events like the Peachtree can spark a surge in activity, not unlike this summer’s FIFA World Cup. But jumping back in too quickly or pushing yourself too hard are some of the fastest ways to get injured.

Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, a sports medicine physician at Emory Healthcare, has some advice before you add another workout to your calendar. With more than 20 years of studying how sports specialization affects young athletes, he knows when intense training helps — and when it can backfire. In a recent conversation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nicole Williams, he shared tips for young soccer players that also apply to Peachtree prep. Not every tip will fit your routine, but I found plenty that inspired a new approach to my own workouts: Q: What are the warning signs someone’s training has become too much? A: “Limping during or after activity is one. Joint swelling is another. But just as important are the emotional signs.” Jayanthi encourages parents of young athletes to ask simple questions, like: Are you having fun? It’s a question worth asking yourself, too, as we get closer to the 57th running of the Peachtree. Some runs will be harder than others — no pain, no gain — but in my experience, positive reinforcement goes a long way.