Peachtree Road Race updates: Final stretch

We’re one week from race day — one week! While your excitement (and likely a tinge of anxiety) might tempt you to train harder, now’s the time to strike a healthy balance between exercise and relaxation. No injuries ahead of July 4, please.
RACE COUNTDOWN: 1 WEEK
Some 50,000 of your closest friends will be right there with you at the Peachtree Road Race in just one week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Don’t worry — turn on our “2026 Peachtree Picks 🍑👟” playlist, hydrate and keep reading for race-day essentials, training routes and upcoming Atlanta Track Club events.
PEACHTREE QUICK HITS
🏨 Hotel & travel for race day: Pro tip: Plan ahead. Staying close to the start line and utilizing transit options will help ensure a smooth and stress-free race morning. Participants receive exclusive discounts to hotels within walking distance of the start line in Buckhead and along the course.
📝 Expo info: This year’s prerace expo returns to Lenox Square, taking place in climate-controlled tents in the Macy’s parking lot.
Dates for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:
🎤 Peachtree Eve celebration set for July 3: Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC will take the stage at the start line with a free prerace celebration (and fireworks) for registered participants at Lenox Square.
🏁 AJC Cheer Zone on July 4: Your chance to support the runners when they hit the last mile. Meet in front of the AJC’s office (1200 Peachtree St. NE) for a free King of Pops popsicle, plus music from DJ La Bonita and the Clark Atlanta University Drumline.
ROUTES WE LOVE
Two new trail segments now connect the east and west ends of the urban trail network. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Since I started training for my first Peachtree, so many of you have shared advice about what keeps you going.
Along with those tips came something I loved just as much: your favorite running routes — the places where you train, unwind and find your own rhythm.
☑️ Set your gear out so you’re not fumbling with it at 4 a.m.
Race day checklist:
☑️ Clothing and gear
☑️ Sunscreen and hat
☑️ Prerace fuel
☑️ Race bib
☑️ Safety pins/fasteners
☑️ Fully charged phone
TRAINING & TIPS
Dr. Neeru Jayanthi has spent more than two deacades researching sports specialization and injury prevention in young athletes. (Courtesy of Jack Kearse/Emory University)
Events like the Peachtree can spark a surge in activity, not unlike this summer’s FIFA World Cup. But jumping back in too quickly or pushing yourself too hard are some of the fastest ways to get injured.
Dr. Neeru Jayanthi, a sports medicine physician at Emory Healthcare, has some advice before you add another workout to your calendar. With more than 20 years of studying how sports specialization affects young athletes, he knows when intense training helps — and when it can backfire.
In a recent conversation with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Nicole Williams, he shared tips for young soccer players that also apply to Peachtree prep. Not every tip will fit your routine, but I found plenty that inspired a new approach to my own workouts:
Q: What are the warning signs someone’s training has become too much?
A: “Limping during or after activity is one. Joint swelling is another. But just as important are the emotional signs.”
Jayanthi encourages parents of young athletes to ask simple questions, like: Are you having fun? It’s a question worth asking yourself, too, as we get closer to the 57th running of the Peachtree. Some runs will be harder than others — no pain, no gain — but in my experience, positive reinforcement goes a long way.
Q: You mention free play as something young (and older) athletes are missing. For those of us less familiar with the term, what is it and why does it matter?
A: “Free play is simply sports or physical activity without organized coaching or adult instruction. Think back to the 1980s — kids just playing outside with their friends, making their own rules, deciding who wins and loses, stopping when they are tired or something hurts. No coach telling them to keep going, no parent worried about whether the team wins. Our research suggests that kids with more free play in their routines have lower rates of serious overuse injuries.”
Again, it’s not all directly tied to the Peachtree Road Race, but my biggest takeaway is the value of less structured runs. Maybe I leave the Apple Watch behind, hit one of the trails I mentioned above and move at whatever pace feels right. Or switch things up with soccer, dance or hiking for a different kind of cardio.
Back to the World Cup for a minute — I have some exciting news. On Wednesday, July 15, the AJC is hosting a World Cup watch party at Monday Night Brewing. Catch that day’s semifinal with drinks, music and your favorite local news people. More details and how to RSVP here.
And just think, by then, we’ll be nearly two weeks past the Peachtree and ready to celebrate. It might feel far off now, but it’s closer than you think. Time flies when you let yourself have fun, so channel your inner kid and celebrate the small victories along the way. 💪✨