Metro Atlanta Georgia AG’s case against training center protesters ‘political,’ judge rules Two of the three defendants still face federal charges stemming from 2022 incident at construction contractor’s office. Protesters rally against Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center at a Midtown construction site. Three people accused of trying to set fire to the Cobb office of Brasfield & Gorrie had their charges dismissed Wednesday. (John Spink/AJC 2024)

By Shaddi Abusaid 1 hour ago Share

A Cobb County senior judge threw out a case against three activists this week, saying Attorney General Chris Carr’s decision to bring charges against protesters of Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center appeared to be “political.” Cobb County Senior Judge Robert Flournoy III, filling in for the judge overseeing the case, ruled from the bench Wednesday, just days before the defendants were set to stand trial. Both sides confirmed the details of the ruling, although an order has not yet been filed in the docket. The ruling marks the latest setback in Carr’s efforts to try dozens of activists who opposed construction of the training center. Carr’s office said it plans to appeal the ruling.

The protesters involved in this case have now been charged in two prosecutions by the attorney general, and two of them are also facing charges from the U.S. Attorney in Atlanta for their alleged involvement in throwing incendiary devices at the Cobb County office of a construction contractor that worked on the training center. Two people were arrested after locking themselves to a crane 144 feet in the air to protest Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center on March 27, 2024. The training center was the source of numerous protests and clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement. (John Spink/AJC file photo) The three defendants, none of whom live in Georgia, were accused of trying to set fire to the Cobb office of Brasfield & Gorrie. In Carr’s case, they were each charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of arson. The 2022 incident occurred in the middle of a workday while employees were still inside the building, authorities said. The alleged arson attempt was apparently captured on surveillance footage and cellphone video taken by those inside.

“There’s absolutely nothing political about taking action to prosecute those who engage in violence and destruction — targeting innocent employees and businesses for simply doing a job,” the AG’s office said in a statement. “It’s not partisan. It’s about enforcing the law.”

Protesters gathered on Constitution Road after five people were arrested at the site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sept. 7, 2023. (John Spink/AJC file photo) Defense attorneys argued the timing of the case was suspect. The three people charged in Cobb were previously part of Carr’s 61-defendant racketeering case that fell apart last year in Fulton County. A Fulton judge dismissed each of the RICO counts in that case, ruling Carr’s office needed permission from the governor before bringing the sprawling case. Carr’s office is also appealing that decision. This time around, Carr got permission from Gov. Brian Kemp. In a letter dated Dec. 31, Kemp gave Carr his blessing and thanked the AG for his ongoing efforts to try those who used “criminal means” to halt the training center’s construction. But Carr waited months before indicting the case, instead rolling out the charges in May, just before his losing bid to secure the Republican nomination for governor, defense attorney Joshua Schiffer argued.

“The judge very clearly recognized that the reason this was being prosecuted in this way was for political reasons,” Schiffer said. “Chris Carr had years to bring this case.” Attorney General Chris Carr and his wife, Joan Carr, speak to the press after voting on the first day of early voting for the primary elections at the Dunwoody Library on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Schiffer’s client, Katie Kloth, is one of two defendants who also face federal charges stemming from the same incident. Flournoy granted a dismissal motion brought by defense attorney Xavier de Janon, who argued the lengthy delays in bringing the Cobb charges violated the trio’s due process rights. The indictment was handed up just 19 days before the felony statute of limitations was set to expire, he said. “The way that these cases have evolved, this being the third indictment of this same protest, shows political motivation,” said de Janon, who represents defendant Hannah Kass.