Metro Atlanta 2 face federal charges in attack on Atlanta police training center contractor Out-of-state ‘agitators’ used explosives to damage Cobb County construction company office in 2022, federal officials say. Brasfield & Gorrie, general contractor for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, was a target of activists opposed to the project, officials say. The company's Alabama office, shown here, was vandalized. Now, two people face federal charges after authorities allege they used fire and explosives to damage the company's Cobb County offices in 2022. (Courtesy of Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta)

By Andre Butso 1 hour ago Share

Fierce opposition to the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center spurred activists to throw explosives at the Cobb County office building belonging to the project’s general contractor, officials say. Now, four years later, two people face federal charges for their alleged involvement in the attack, which federal authorities say damaged the construction firm’s property and was meant to intimidate its employees.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg on Thursday announced federal charges against Katie Kloth, 39, and Tyler Norman, 42, in the May 12, 2022, incident at Brasfield & Gorrie. The company served as the general contractor for the police and fire training center that opened in 2025 after opponents waged numerous protests and clashes that turned violent at times. The U.S. Department of Justice, in its news release, described the two as “out-of-state” agitators, saying Kloth is from Colorado and Norman is from Wisconsin. “The law does not protect, and the Department of Justice will not tolerate, organized acts of violence or targeted intimidation,” said Hertzberg, in a statement. “Criminal agitators who travel to this district to engage in such conduct will be prosecuted and held accountable, even years after the fact.” Neither Kloth, Norman nor attorneys listed for them in a separate case immediately commented on the matter.

The federal charges are just the latest attempts to prosecute activists over incidents connected to the training center.

The two were also indicted in April by a Cobb County grand jury after Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr pushed for charges related to the same construction company incident. In that case, both face two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree and a count of arson on lands. A third defendant, Hannah Kass, also faces those same charges in Cobb. All three are scheduled to be arraigned in that case later this month, according to court records. In an earlier news release, Carr alleged Kloth, Norman and Kass were members of “Defend the Atlanta Forest” which he described as “an anarchist, anti-police and anti-business extremist organization.” Kass denied the existence of “Defend the Atlanta Forest” as an organization in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and said she and Norman, with whom she shares two lawyers, have demanded a speedy trial in Cobb. She called the charges “bogus.” Carr previously tried to bring a racketeering case against 61 people, including Kloth, Norman and Kass, but that effort stalled when a Fulton County judge said Carr did not have the authority to bring the charges. The state appealed the order dismissing the RICO charges, and that case is now pending in the Georgia Court of Appeals.