Gridlock Guy Grandmere favored a simple car. Like lessons she taught me, she wanted it to last. My grandmother, Paula, taught valuable lessons on car maintenance, confidence and sharing the road safely. Doug Turnbull (right) embraces his grandmother, Paula, who lived a colorful life, but was very practical in many ways behind the wheel. (Courtesy of Doug Turnbull)

By Doug Turnbull 1 hour ago Share

Paula Turnbull — my iconic, artistic, brilliant, storytelling and loving grandmother — went to be with the Lord on April 24. She was less than four months shy of her 100th birthday, but at least this devout Catholic fittingly got to experience 100 Easters and Christmases. She celebrated those in her English homeland and Southern California, St. Louis, Atlanta and Denver.

My brother, Stephen, and I were fortunate Grandmere lived in Marietta during our formative years and most of our adulthood. While she did not teach us to drive, some adages and stories from her still resonate. We should relish the lessons from our elders in the Greatest Generation who lived through the Great Depression era. Both she and our late grandfather (who passed in 2017) taught us the importance of vehicle upkeep. They had a late 1980s Honda Civic and an early ’90s Mazda 323, both hatchbacks. They kept those extraordinary autos forever. That was a great lesson for our churn-and-burn generation. Some 20 years into owning the Mazda, Grandmere sought my help in acquiring its replacement. Then 87-years-old, she sent me an email that began, “I am in need of a compact car, minimal bells and whistles …”

(She and my granddad, an aeronautical engineer, were both ahead of their time with technology).

But Grandmere wanted something simple to replace something simple. In retrospect, I should have recommended a few “bells and whistles.” She did not want luxury and, admirably, did not want anything that would overwhelm and distract her behind the wheel. But some things that were considered extra in 2013 are standard now — and can make driving safer. Blind spot alerts, lane-assist detection, front-impact warnings, rearview cameras and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto can help drivers avoid the avoidable. The later infotainment options also streamline hands-free phone use. But Grandmere would not be messing with her phone while driving, anyway. She actually seemed to know her way around very well. While her latter driving years saw her doing what she could to steer clear of freeway driving, her awareness of the back roads taught me some things. She exuded more directional confidence than the average commuter of her generation. And Grandmere also paid me a compliment that has stuck with me. I was taking her somewhere in my early driving years and she commented how I waited until the proper time to enter a left turn lane.