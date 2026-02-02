Georgia News What’s next for two Savannah architectural landmarks? Feds consider sale. Historical U.S. Custom House and ‘bathroom tile’ federal building being evaluated by agency tasked with ID’ing properties with resale potential. The columns of the U.S. Custom House in downtown Savannah took six months to put in place ― three months to roll them to the site and three months to place them upright. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC)

Savannah’s U.S. Custom House and Juliette Gordon Low Federal Building are among the dozens of government-owned properties nationwide under evaluation by the Public Buildings Reform Board. Known by the acronym PBRB, the decade-old federal agency is tasked with identifying and reviewing underused and costly to maintain real estate. The PBRB held a public meeting Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina, to highlight several properties under review in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. The federal real estate ranged from custom houses to courthouses and office buildings to a parking deck. RELATED Got $10 million? Savannah's historic Cotton Exchange is for sale That list will mark the fourth round of buildings from across the country suggested for sale, all since 2000. The federal government has collected $193 million in sales proceeds thus far, with other properties expected to generate an additional $250 million. A 2025 PBRB report recommended the sale of Atlanta’s Peachtree Summit Federal Building, which houses the offices for about 2,000 federal workers employed with the Internal Revenue Service, Atlanta Immigration Court and Social Security Administration. The federal government has listed the Peachtree Summit building as “accelerated disposal.”(Jason Getz/AJC)

1850s Custom House famous for columns The Savannah properties, particularly the circa-1850 U.S. Custom House, have significant resale potential, the PBRB indicated Thursday. The all-granite building, designed in the Greek Revival style, is fronted by six Corinthian columns estimated to weigh 15 to 20 tons each — so big and heavy it took three months to roll them from the nearby riverfront to a prominent location on Bay Street and another three months to raise them into position.

For decades, the building housed a U.S. post office and federal courtrooms, as well as the Customs Service. The post office and courts moved out around 1900. In recent decades, Customs and Border Protection has relocated to facilities closer to the Port of Savannah’s main terminals north of downtown. Today, only about 20 staffers work at the U.S. Custom House, the PBRB found. The 30,000-square-foot building’s maintenance and operations’ cost per employee — a key metric in the PBRB’s review process — is $158,000, far exceeding the $10,000 per employee cost incurred at federal properties in the Washington D.C. area. The U.S. Custom House in downtown Savannah, with it's solid granite Corinthian-style columns, is among the federal buildings being discussed for potential sale. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) The U.S. Custom House’s location and architectural significance has drawn interest from Savannah’s preservation community, the PBRB said. Collier Neeley, CEO of the Historic Savannah Foundation, the organization that jump-started Savannah’s preservation movement in the late 1950s, acknowledged his group met with PBRB last fall and that the building is attractive as a redevelopment opportunity.

Savannah is home to many historical structures that have been reimagined for new uses in recent years. They include the shuttered riverfront powerplant that is now home to the Plant Riverside District hotel, dining and entertainment complex, and the architecturally stunning Scottish Rite Masonic Center bought and converted for use by the Savannah College of Art and Design. Savannah's riverfront powerplant has been repurposed into the Plant Riverside District hotel, dining and entertainment complex. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2024) “The hard thing with the U.S. Custom House, as with so many properties downtown in recent times, is it is such a monumental building you have to have an institutional user,” Neeley said. “SCAD can’t be the answer every time one of these buildings is on the market. “Fortunately, the preservation ethos is a deep part of our culture in Savannah.” One institutional use for the Custom House mentioned by Neeley, a museum, has gained traction around Savannah since the PBRB began its review last year. Savannah-based hotelier Richard Kessler in 2024 explored buying another large, historical building — a school built in the 1800s — and converting it to a Collectors’ Museum that would showcase Smithsonian-quality artwork and artifacts collections.

That property’s owner, the Savannah-Chatham Public School System, ultimately decided against selling the building, leaving Kessler without a home for his museum. Reached by telephone Thursday, Kessler said he was largely unfamiliar with the Custom House but said it would make a “beautiful museum” and that he would be interested if it were put up for sale. The Juliette Gordon Low Federal Building isn't the prettiest building, but it's at a great location on Telfair Square in downtown Savannah. (Sarah Peacock for the AJC) 1980s Juliette Gordon Low building polarizes As for the Low building, the location is more attractive than the structure. Built in the mid-1980s along a full square block of Oglethorpe Street, it houses several hundred employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Savannah District offices. It fronts picturesque Telfair Square and sits across the green space from the renowned Telfair Academy art museum.