Georgia News Theo of Golden: The story behind the breakaway novel and its Georgia author Allen Levi was a lawyer, a musician and a judge. Then, in his 60s, he wrote a story about a mysterious stranger. Allen Levi on the Chattahoochee RiverWalk in Columbus. His novel, "Theo of Golden," has become a bestselling literary sensation. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

COLUMBUS — About seven years ago in this riverside city, a man walked into a coffee shop. He saw portraits on the walls. And he had the idea that would make him a bestselling novelist. “Theo of Golden” was self-published in 2023. It was picked up last year by an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Late last week, it was #1 among all the books on Amazon. It has sold more than 750,000 copies.

Allen Levi’s novel does not involve spies or guns or forbidden romance. Indeed, the absence of those things makes the book seem almost radical. It’s about a mysterious stranger who comes to a town a lot like Columbus, next to a river a lot like the Chattahoochee. The old man walks into a coffee shop and sees portraits on the walls. He buys a portrait of a woman with a kind face, gives it to her, and tells her she is “capable of saintliness.” The book’s protagonist is a careful observer of the world. He notices the birds and the sunsets. He looks closely at the faces of the people in the portraits that he buys and bestows. In those faces, he sees weariness and loss. “Theo of Golden” is about the importance of seeing each other with clarity and kindness in a world filled with both joy and sadness. Allen Levi (right) talks with his portrait-artist friend Garry Pound at Fountain City Coffee, where Pound’s portraits are displayed on the walls. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The author does not laugh the way he used to. But he is a cheerful man, and one day in January he returns to Fountain City Coffee in Columbus and looks again at the portraits.

“I recognize that voice,” says a woman he doesn’t know. Her name is Liz Lampton. She remembers hearing him on the audiobook of “Theo of Golden,” where he makes a brief appearance. They have a conversation. The book says that Theo spent only a year in Golden, “long enough to create a current of his own and to catch others in it.” Levi grew up here in Columbus, went to high school here, practiced law here, played music here, created a world that resembles this place, and to watch him walk around this west Georgia city on a Thursday afternoon is to see the ripples from his own forceful current. People keep coming up to him, talking about the book. On the sidewalk he sees Sheryl Shehane, the inspiration for one of the novel’s characters, and they embrace. “I love you,” Levi tells her. “I love you too,” she says. In the fictional town of Golden, people keep wondering who Theo really is. And if you read the book, you may wonder whether Theo is based on a real person — and who that person might be.

These questions are intertwined with the question of how the book was written, and that one is inseparable from the question of how Allen Levi became the man who could write it. The book and its backstory blur the lines between life and art. In “Theo of Golden,” the portraits were done by a local artist named Asher Glissen, who becomes friends with Theo and has deep conversations with him about the meaning and purpose of art. In real life, the portraits were done by a local artist named Garry Pound, an old friend of Levi’s. Pound says some of the conversations in the book sound almost identical to real conversations he had with the author. He drew a portrait of Levi in 2021. In this pencil drawing, done while Levi’s novel was unfinished, Levi wears a striped button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up. He holds an acoustic guitar. There is a faint smile on his face, and the residual proof of many other smiles in the lines around his eyes and mouth. But there is something else in the eyes, some other unspoken feeling. If Theo of Golden looked at Levi’s portrait, he would notice the same thing he noticed about so many other faces.

“Asher,” Theo tells the artist in the novel, “in every face I detect sadness.” A 2021 drawing of Allen Levi by the artist Garry Pound. (Courtesy of Garry Pound) *** While the novel is set in a fictional version of Columbus, Levi lives about 30 miles north, near a town called Hamilton. This is where he wrote the book, and where he drew inspiration for at least one of the main characters. It is also where he found joy in a time of overwhelming sadness. Early one morning at a Christian outreach center in Hamilton, Levi calls the Front Porch Gang to order. About 30 men sit on folding chairs in a little room with cookies on a side table and a dispenser of coffee on a rolling cart.

They are here to study the Bible and support each other and plan such good works as a luncheon for local elementary-school teachers. Most of the men are over 50, a mixture of white-collar and blue-collar, and Levi embodies this range with his work boots and Carhartt pants contrasting a dress shirt fit for a college professor. The late professor C.S. Lewis is one of his favorite authors, and he holds a copy of “The Quotable Lewis” in his weathered hands. Today they are studying the Epistle of James, a passage about perseverance in hardship. One man mentions his departed wife. Another brings up his prostate cancer. A third is near tears as he refers to a situation that others in the room seem to know and understand. “Thank you all for being men who persevere,” Levi says. Hamilton is the seat of Harris County, about 85 miles southwest of Atlanta. The Front Porch Gang grew out of an unusual project undertaken by a smaller group of men that included Levi’s younger brother, Gary, a missionary whose work took him from Afghanistan to the Peruvian jungle. When Gary wasn’t traveling the world, he lived in a house across a pond from his brother’s house. And he saw Harris County as a mission field.

So, the unusual project. Gary Levi and a few other men wanted to pray for the children at Harris County High School. Not just some of them. All of them. “And so they prayed, passing a high-school yearbook around and reading names until all fifteen hundred had been spoken out loud,” Allen Levi wrote in “The Last Sweet Mile,” his first book, a memoir published in 2015. Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley speaks fondly of both Levi brothers. Gary taught the sheriff to play the banjo and served as his spiritual adviser. All three men stood outside the high school in the mornings, holding open doors and greeting the students. Jolley called it a “ministry of presence,” which is an apt description of Theo’s work in Golden. This friendliness still pays dividends. Sometimes a student will mention an upcoming party, giving Jolley a chance to talk about the dangers of drunk driving. Jolley has been sheriff since 1993. During that time, he says, no local high school student has ever caused a fatal drunk-driving crash. Gary Levi (left) taught Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley to play the banjo and served as his spiritual adviser. (Courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office) In 2014, a local probate judge retired. The sheriff knew that Allen Levi had been an attorney in Columbus, and he encouraged him to run for the position. Levi reluctantly agreed. He easily won the election and served two years on the bench, handling estates and various misdemeanors. Judge Levi tried to err on the side of mercy.

“He would dispense justice,” Jolley remembered, “and it was tempered with kindness.” Near the end of the Front Porch Gang’s weekly meeting, just before the doxology and the closing prayer, a man looks across the room at the reporter seated next to Levi. “You’re sittin’ by a man who’s very humble,” says Scott Lightsey, a retired paramedic who also serves as a Harris County commissioner. “He’s very well-loved in this community,” Lightsey says of Levi. “I think everybody here’d fight for him.”

*** Outside the morning is cool and humid, the horizon softly glowing. Levi gets in his truck and drives down U.S. Highway 27. Thursday is his “catch-all” day, the one weekday he doesn’t spend writing. He parks the truck outside an elementary school. “This is, without a doubt, my favorite hour of every week,” he says. He walks into the school, checks in at the desk and goes through a network of halls to a second-grade classroom. It’s hard to describe what happens next, and it may be hard to believe. But this is an eyewitness account. The children come running to him. They hug him. They call out his name. “Mr. Levi! Mr. Levi!” He sits down on the floor, crisscross applesauce just like them, and they fill in around him like the sea around an island. Levi puts on his glasses and begins to read from “The One and Only Ivan,” by Katherine Applegate, a novel whose narrator is a gorilla. Levi occasionally stops to call on children by name. He pauses to look at them, to emphasize certain lines.

“So,” he says. “Could a gorilla really write a book?” “No,” the kids say. Their teacher is Leah Doughman, Harris County’s current teacher of the year. High on one wall is a series of encouraging messages for the children. They were not written by Theo of Golden, but they could have been. YOU ARE SMART YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL

YOU ARE STRONG Levi keeps stopping to ask questions about the text. A boy in a Ronaldo jersey sits in front of him, putting his face down close to the book, as if trying to inhale its power. Levi finishes the excerpt and moves on to the next book: “Bark, George,” the 1999 classic by Jules Feiffer. This book was a gift to Levi from a woman who read his novel, and the story behind that gift is worth a brief diversion. Lora Cooley is a retired teacher in Gainesville, Georgia. Last year she heard about “Theo of Golden” from someone in her church book club. She and her husband, Jody, read the book to each other. Jody did most of the reading, because Lora can’t read as well as she used to. She has two terminal illnesses: a brain tumor and leukemia. The Cooleys loved the book, and Jody got an idea. Time was short. He was running out of chances to do special things for his wife. Jody called up an old friend who knew Levi and made some arrangements. He asked Lora to go on a trip with him. Where were they going? It was a surprise. They drove south and west, into the country.

“I’m thinkin’, where is Jody taking me?” Lora recalled. When she realized they were approaching Allen Levi’s house, she burst into tears. “He just bounded off the porch,” Jody said. “Like a Labrador puppy,” Lora said. Lora Cooley's husband, Jody (not pictured), took her on a mystery trip. It turned out they were visiting Allen Levi. (Courtesy of Jody Cooley)

Levi was ready for them. He set out coffee and creamers and cookies and fruit and crisps with cream cheese. They talked about life, and the book. Jody asked Levi to read the ending aloud, and he did. Levi asked Lora to name her three favorite books. She had to think about it. Once she came up with an answer, she sent copies of the three books to Levi: “Pete the Cat,” by James Dean; “The Hundred Dresses,” by Eleanor Estes; and of course “Bark, George,” which Levi now holds as he sits on the carpet of the second-grade classroom. It’s about a dog who keeps making the wrong noises. Meow. Quack. Oink. Moo. There is a reason for this, a horrifying but somehow hilarious reason, and the children listen to Levi with audible delight. As the veterinarian reaches down George’s throat, pulling out larger and larger animals that he has apparently eaten, the children loudly read along with Levi. The vet reaches DEEP DEEP DEEP down George’s throat. “DEEP DEEP DEEP,” the children say. Levi clearly knows something about keeping an audience. The numbers for “Theo of Golden” have been astounding. Kate Nintzel, editorial director of Atria Books, the novel’s publisher since late last year, says sales doubled from the first week to the second. And they didn’t fall off after the holiday giving season. They kept rising. “Last week we sold the most copies of ‘Theo’ that we have sold in the entire time that we’ve been publishing it,” she said in late January.