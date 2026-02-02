Health News Music therapy helps a young Georgia patient find her voice For 7-year-old Grace, music has become more than a creative outlet. It’s a lifeline, helping her cope while awaiting a heart transplant. The staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta had an "album release party" for Myliyah “Grace” Leitzsey after she recorded her song at Seacrest Studio. (Courtesy of Queenishua Moses)

“My name’s Grace/ I’m really brave/ Creative, strong/ And friendly too.” Those lyrics were written by Myliyah “Grace” Leitzsey, a 7-year-old patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, who recorded the song with her music therapist while waiting for a heart transplant.

Her song, “Being Grace,” reflects the name she goes by and is helping the young patient cope with five months of hospitalization. The Macon kindergartener has been on the transplant list for 3½ years. “I like the song,” Grace said recently from her hospital bed. “It made me feel strong.” Myliyah "Grace" Leitzsey enjoys spending time outside at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.(Courtesy of Queenishua Moses) RELATED New treatment gives Georgia teen a fresh start Grace was diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome during her mother’s pregnancy. HLHS is a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart doesn’t develop fully, forcing the right side to pump blood throughout the body.

About 1 in 4,000 babies in the United States are born with HLHS each year, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

When she was 4 days old, Grace had her first open heart surgery at Children’s, followed by another at 6 months old. She was relatively well for several years before being put on the heart transplant list. “As she grew, her heart became overworked meeting the body’s oxygen needs, and the heart muscle weakened,” explained Charissa Deckelmann, one of Grace’s nurse practitioners. “It was not able to pump effectively, leading to what is known as heart failure.” Last year, Grace’s oxygen levels dropped dangerously low, and her medical team decided she needed long-term, full-time hospital care. She’s been at the hospital since September receiving continuous intravenous medications to allow her to be listed at the highest level on the transplant list, Deckelmann said. Music therapist Hannah Moran helped Grace produce a song to cope with her heart condition. (Courtesy of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta) Meanwhile, music therapist Hannah Moran overheard Grace describing herself during an art session with artist-in-residence Hannah Randall. Moran asked Grace if she might like to create a song on the ukulele based on that session. The result was “Being Grace,” recorded and released at Seacrest Studios in Children’s Arthur M. Blank Hospital, where she is staying.

“Here at the hospital, things can be hard,” Moran introduces the young songwriter as the melody begins. “Tell us Grace, what can you do?” “When I have a real tough day, I remind myself/ I can go outside and play,” Grace responds, repeating the refrain and then continuing with the chorus while strumming on a ukulele along with Moran. “We have fun/ Go to gift shop/ Watch a movie/ Eat Takis.” RELATED Study: Listening to your favorite song could help relieve pain Grace said she wants to go home, a theme reflected in lyrics that express her desire to spend time outside the hospital. “I like sun on my face,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “If I can’t play on the playground, we bring chalk.”

Moran said she’s seen improvement in Grace’s attitude since she wrote and produced the song. “She’s always been a very social person, but since writing her song, she has grown in confidence. She is always asking if we can sing her song again.” Music therapy helps patients, such as those Moran sees in the hospital’s cardiac intensive care and acute care units, manage their pain, cope with anxiety and stress, and experience positive bonding moments with friends and family while hospitalized, she said. “Grace was really needing some extra opportunities to make the hospital feel like her home and to help (it) feel normal for her and also give her family an opportunity to do something that was not painful, not medical-related, truly about celebrating her and all of her achievements and how awesome of a kiddo she is,” Moran said. RELATED Volunteer vocalist has provided solace to hospice patients for 23 years Grace’s mom, Queenishua Moses, said her daughter never took formal singing or dance lessons because of concerns about her heart, but she enjoyed those activities on her own at home. When she first heard Grace’s song, Moses said she cried.