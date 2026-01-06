Metro Atlanta ‘Silly words’ on Instagram led to Cobb shooting that killed 9-month-old Details about last year’s deadly fight near Truist Park emerged during plea hearing for one shooter. Aziah McDougle was 9 months old when she was shot and killed outside the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County's Cumberland area last year. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

An online fight over a woman led to last year’s shootout that killed a baby girl in the parking lot of a Cobb County hotel, prosecutors revealed during a plea hearing Monday for one of the shooters. One of six people charged in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting of 9-month-old Aziah McDougle pleaded guilty in exchange for 30 years behind bars.

While Noah Martin did not fire the round that struck baby Aziah as she sat in her stroller, the 22-year-old did go to the Cumberland-area hotel with plans of helping his friend shoot another man, prosecutor Stephanie Green told the judge. RELATED At Cobb hotel where baby was fatally shot, a memorial and lingering concerns Baby Aziah McDougle was shot and killed in her stroller while outside the Budgetel Inn & Suites with her mother on Sept. 23, 2025. (Courtesy of GoFundMe) Authorities said Martin was in the backseat of an SUV driven by co-defendant Jayvian Young when the men sped into the parking lot of the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Circle 75 Parkway, not far from Truist Park. Green said the two jumped out of the red Toyota and began shooting at Ladarrius Brown, who returned fire. Brown and Young had been engaged in a heated Instagram fight over a woman, Green said in court. Prosecutors said Brown challenged Young to a duel of sorts, and that the two agreed to meet at the hotel to engage in a firefight.

Martin, she said, tagged along to help his friend.

An official checks out a bullet hole at a Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County where Aziah McDougle was shot and killed, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “Young knew exactly what he was going there to do,” Green said, noting the shootout was captured on the hotel’s surveillance cameras. Nearly two dozen rounds were fired that night, and Aziah and her mother were caught in the crossfire. Investigators determined the round recovered from the infant’s skull and been fired from Young’s gun, Green said. A small makeshift memorial is placed on a curb in the parking lot of the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Cobb County, where 9-month-old Aziah McDougle was killed. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) In the days after the shooting, prosecutors said Martin got rid of his weapon, left his cellphone with a relative and told his girlfriend “she needed to forget about him.”