Georgia News Ossoff: Possible new ICE detention warehouse ‘not right’ for Social Circle Georgia Democrat calls on Trump administration to abandon tentative plans to bring thousands of ICE detainees to Social Circle. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga, speaks at the Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon in Columbus in 2025. On Wednesday, Ossoff sent a letter to Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, and Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, expressing concerns over the prospective ICE facility in Social Circle. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is getting involved in a small town’s efforts to scrap a provisional plan from the Trump administration to turn an industrial warehouse into an immigration detention facility. Late last month, leaked internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement documents outlined tentative plans to use a warehouse in Social Circle, about an hour east of Atlanta, to detain up to 10,000 immigrants.

It’s a move that would significantly expand ICE’s already sprawling immigration detention system in the state. RELATED Local officials blindsided by reported plan to detain migrants in warehouse On Wednesday, Ossoff sent a letter to Kristi Noem, the homeland security secretary, and Todd Lyons, ICE’s acting director, to elevate Social Circle leadership’s concerns over the prospective facility — and to urge the administration to answer questions from locals about the project. City Manager Eric Taylor speaks about plans to oppose a potential ICE detention facility that could be built in Social Circle on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. About 75 people attended the event, organized by One Circle Community Coalition, at a community hall in the city. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “A proposed ICE detention facility is not right for Social Circle, and the City of Social Circle does not support it,” said Ossoff and Social Circle mayor David Keener in a joint statement.

In addition to Social Circle, ICE is considering large-scale warehouses for immigrant detention in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri according to The Washington Post, which first reported on ICE’s plan.

The prospect of an ICE facility within Social Circle city limits has rankled residents, who voiced strong opposition to the project during a Jan. 6 community meeting and a Jan. 14 protest. City leadership had told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that news of ICE’s tentative plans caught them unaware and city leadership is against the facility. According to Ossoff, local officials have struggled to get information from the Trump administration about ICE’s future in their community. Anti-ICE protesters gather on Social Circle Parkway to voice opposition to a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. (Ben Hendren/AJC) In his letter to the Trump administration leaders, Ossoff urged them to “promptly engage the City’s leadership to ensure that its citizens receive critical information regarding the proposed facility and its potential impacts on their community.” Also in the letter, the Democrat reiterated city leaders’ concern that Social Circle lacks the resources to support a project that would bring an influx of people into a community of just 5,000 residents, including insufficient water and sewer infrastructure.