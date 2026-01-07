Man kills adult daughter, himself in Cherokee County woods, officials say

Curtis Evans, 57, and his daughter, Emily Evans, 28, were found dead near Canton, according to the sheriff’s office.

But before he died, Curtis Evans sent a relative a text message with his location, off Lower Burris Road near Canton, according to Capt. Jay Baker.

Investigators believe a 57-year-old man killed his adult daughter and then himself Tuesday afternoon in the woods, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man who called 911 stated that his brother-in-law had sent him a text of a location deep in the woods,” Baker said in a news release. “When he went to the location, he located his brother-in-law and niece deceased.”

When deputies and firefighters arrived, Evans and his daughter, 28-year-old Emily Evans, were dead from gunshot wounds, Baker said.

Details about a possible motive were not released, and the deaths remain under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.