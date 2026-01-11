Metro Atlanta

Man killed in shooting at Gwinnett home, police say

There is no danger to the public, authorities say.
Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at a home on Saddle Ridge Drive near Snellville, authorities said. (Courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department)
37 minutes ago

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at a home near Snellville early Sunday morning.

At about 3 a.m., officers were called about a person down in the 3800 block of Saddle Ridge Drive, police spokesperson Cpl. Tebin Clack said in a statement. The residence is near Scenic Highway South and the neighborhood of Mountain Cove.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Clack said.

Police classified the shooting as a homicide. Detectives were called to the scene and were speaking with witnesses. Clack said a suspect has yet to be identified.

“This appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no immediate danger to the public,” Clack added. “The victim’s name will be released following the notification of next of kin.”

A motive is unclear and no other details were provided by police about what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

