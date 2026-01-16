BREAKING

Emergency reported on Emory campus near CDC, university says

School says to avoid the area of Emory Point.
By
35 minutes ago

An emergency has been reported on the Emory University campus Friday afternoon.

An alert was posted on the university’s website.

“There is a police emergency on the Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point near CDC,” the alert said. “Avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

Moments later, the alert updated to state: “Police are on the scene. Continue to avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Jason McDonald, a spokesperson for the CDC, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the CDC campus is on lockdown as a precautionary measure. A suspicious person was spotted at the Emory Point area, prompting the alert.

No additional details were immediately available. The AJC has a photojournalist and reporters headed to the scene.

The alert comes just five months after the CDC was the scene of a shooting that killed a DeKalb County police officer. On Aug. 8, officer David Rose was killed by a shooter, who then turned the gun on himself.

— Staff writer Ariel Hart contributed to this report. Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

