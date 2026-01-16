Emergency reported on Emory campus near CDC, university says

School says to avoid the area of Emory Point.

An alert was posted on the university’s website.

An emergency has been reported on the Emory University campus Friday afternoon.

“There is a police emergency on the Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point near CDC,” the alert said. “Avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

Moments later, the alert updated to state: “Police are on the scene. Continue to avoid the area. Updates to follow.”

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

Jason McDonald, a spokesperson for the CDC, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the CDC campus is on lockdown as a precautionary measure. A suspicious person was spotted at the Emory Point area, prompting the alert.