Nature’s sounds in winter may be louder and clearer

Flocks of cedar waxwings, like this one in DeKalb County, communicate with constant, high-pitched, thin "seee" or "trill" calls, especially when flying or feeding on berries. (Photo: Charles Seabrook)

Even so, nature resonates with distinct sounds during the cold season. Winter, in fact, is a good time to keep your ears peeled for a variety of natural sounds that can brighten a frigid winter day.

Poets and philosophers often call winter the “quiet season,” when most songbirds have stopped singing and many creatures are asleep or dormant.

As I strolled a woodland path in DeKalb County on a cold morning the other day, a blue jay screamed at something — probably a squirrel — in a tree. From somewhere in the distance came the cawing of crows. Farther along, a Carolina wren, one of few birds that sing during winter, belted out snatches of its bubbly song.

Perhaps at no other time of year are sounds so sharp. Even faint sounds can be louder in winter. That’s because cold mornings typically bring a temperature inversion — the air is colder near the ground and a bit warmer higher up. Sound waves travel slower in cold air, allowing them to go farther and produce sounds that seem louder and clearer. Also, with hardwood trees bare of leaves, there’s less foliage to absorb sounds.

So, if you’re strolling outdoors on a cold day, take a minute to listen to nature’s harmony. You’re likely to hear, for instance, small birds — chickadees, titmice, kinglets, nuthatches, creepers — in mixed winter-only flocks constantly calling to one another. Flock members use chirps, buzzes, squawks, soft whistles and other notes to help keep their group together, locate food and warn of danger.

Many other bird species — red-winged blackbirds, blue jays, American robins, cedar waxwings — also form noisy flocks in winter. A waxwing flock, for instance, communicates with constant, high-pitched, thin “seee” or “trill” calls, especially when flying or feeding on berries.