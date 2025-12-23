Wild Georgia

Nature’s sounds in winter may be louder and clearer

Flocks of cedar waxwings, like this one in DeKalb County, communicate with constant, high-pitched, thin "seee" or "trill" calls, especially when flying or feeding on berries. (Photo: Charles Seabrook)
Flocks of cedar waxwings, like this one in DeKalb County, communicate with constant, high-pitched, thin "seee" or "trill" calls, especially when flying or feeding on berries. (Photo: Charles Seabrook)
By Charles Seabrook – For the AJC
Dec 23, 2025

Poets and philosophers often call winter the “quiet season,” when most songbirds have stopped singing and many creatures are asleep or dormant.

Even so, nature resonates with distinct sounds during the cold season. Winter, in fact, is a good time to keep your ears peeled for a variety of natural sounds that can brighten a frigid winter day.

As I strolled a woodland path in DeKalb County on a cold morning the other day, a blue jay screamed at something — probably a squirrel — in a tree. From somewhere in the distance came the cawing of crows. Farther along, a Carolina wren, one of few birds that sing during winter, belted out snatches of its bubbly song.

Perhaps at no other time of year are sounds so sharp. Even faint sounds can be louder in winter. That’s because cold mornings typically bring a temperature inversion — the air is colder near the ground and a bit warmer higher up. Sound waves travel slower in cold air, allowing them to go farther and produce sounds that seem louder and clearer. Also, with hardwood trees bare of leaves, there’s less foliage to absorb sounds.

So, if you’re strolling outdoors on a cold day, take a minute to listen to nature’s harmony. You’re likely to hear, for instance, small birds — chickadees, titmice, kinglets, nuthatches, creepers — in mixed winter-only flocks constantly calling to one another. Flock members use chirps, buzzes, squawks, soft whistles and other notes to help keep their group together, locate food and warn of danger.

Many other bird species — red-winged blackbirds, blue jays, American robins, cedar waxwings — also form noisy flocks in winter. A waxwing flock, for instance, communicates with constant, high-pitched, thin “seee” or “trill” calls, especially when flying or feeding on berries.

Winter nights also are full of sounds. Hooting among the big owls — barred and great horned — is more vocal and vociferous in winter as the birds try to attract mates and defend territories. And screams and barks coming from the woods on a winter evening likely mean a pair of red foxes are courting or mating.

IN THE SKY: From David Dundee, retired Tellus Science Museum astronomer: The moon is first quarter today. Mercury is low in the east just before sunrise. Saturn is in the west and Jupiter rises in the east at dusk. Venus and Mars are not easily seen now.

About the Author

Charles Seabrook

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta faces Miami, looks to stop home slide

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

Keep Reading

Nodding off is dangerous. Some animals have evolved extreme ways to sleep in precarious environments

California drivers warned to reconsider Christmas travel plans ahead of storms

Featured

Columbus Synovus stepback

Hack of Aflac potentially affected more than 22 million people, company says

Judge orders Wildman’s store manager to explain $835K stock sale

DISPATCH

Holiday mystery solved: How orbs of light hover above Decatur neighborhood