BREAKING Man accused of shooting Tifton officers dies after jail incident, officials say Police went to suspect’s home Friday to serve warrant in arson investigation. Davy Royal died 3 days later. A man accused of shooting two Tifton police officers Friday has died following an incident at the Coffee County Jail, authorities said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

A man charged with shooting two Tifton police officers Friday has died following an “isolated incident” at the Coffee County Jail, officials confirmed Tuesday. Coffee Coroner Brandon Musgrove confirmed that Davy Deonte Royal, 35, died Monday night. Musgrove said he wasn’t able to share a cause of death at this time.

The Coffee sheriff’s office said in a news release that an unidentified inmate was found unresponsive. The inmate then died at the hospital, the release stated. “The family of the individual has been notified; at the request of Sheriff Fred Cole, the GBI has been requested to complete a comprehensive, independent investigation into the matter,” the statement read. “At this time, no additional information is being released.” The GBI said it was requested by the Coffee sheriff’s office “to investigate a jail death,” without confirming the inmate’s name. Tifton police said they had no additional information. Royal died just three days after he was accused of shooting the two officers as they tried to serve a search warrant at his home in the 800 block of Lee Avenue, deputies said. Family members, through separate GoFundMe pages, identified the officers as Michael Gaskins and Jerry Fulford.

RELATED Georgia leaders offer support after 2 Tifton police officers shot The warrant was related to an arson investigation being conducted by police, the Tifton Fire Department and the state fire marshal’s office.