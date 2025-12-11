AJC VARSITY Georgia high school coach arrested, accused of hitting, choking players Greene County head football coach charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, GBI says. The head football coach of Greene County High School was arrested this week, according to the GBI. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

A Georgia high school football head coach has been arrested after allegedly choking and hitting several of his players, the GBI said Thursday. Greene County High coach Darius Terrell Robinson, 34, of Union Point, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery, according to investigators. He was booked into the Greene jail Thursday and is expected to have a court appearance Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro Police Department requested that the GBI assist with the investigation. Robinson was booked into the Greene County Jail. In January, the school district announced Robinson as the new head coach for Greene County, about 75 miles east of Atlanta and 30 miles from Athens. “Coach Darius Robinson, a native of Lancaster, South Carolina, is an accomplished football coach with over a decade of experience building successful programs and developing student-athletes both on and off the field,” Greene schools said in a social media post at the time. “Known for his transformational leadership, strategic game-planning and emphasis on discipline, Coach Robinson has consistently elevated teams to achieve excellence.” The school district did not immediately respond late Thursday for information about the status of Robinson’s employment.

Robinson inherited a team that had three winning seasons under Terrance Banks, who now coaches at Central Gwinnett. Robinson’s Tigers were 2-9 this season, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Early County.