2 dead in shooting at Powder Springs home; man in custody, police say

Powder Springs police are investigating after two people were killed in a domestic shooting on Saturday, authorities said. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

Two victims said to be about 75 years old, authorities say.

Two victims said to be about 75 years old, authorities say.

Officers were called at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3200 block of Yoshino Terrace for a domestic incident and found the two victims, who were both about 75 years old, suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.

A man has been detained after two elderly people were killed in a shooting at a Powder Springs home over the weekend, authorities said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition but died later Saturday “despite lifesaving efforts,” police said. Their names have not been released because next of kin has yet to be notified.

Police said a 31-year-old man, who lives at the home, remains in custody as detectives continue to investigate the “circumstances surrounding this tragic domestic incident.” Police have not released the man’s name.

Investigators were seen carrying evidence from the white two-story home, located near Elliot Road and C.H. James Parkway.

“At this time, there is still no threat to the community, and no additional suspects are being sought,” police said. “Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.”