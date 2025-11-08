News Sweet Tea: Ham it up Plus: Folk festival, shiny elephant

What is folk, exactly? I’m talking about folk art, folk music, folk life. Quite simply, it’s the culture you get when people share things with one another, create amongst themselves, and pass things down through speech and song. Folk culture has roots; it serves as a marker of pride and identity. What folk traditions tell the story of who you are? TIME FOR SOME WRASSLIN’ Fighters Gemma Jewels and Savannah Evans delight the crowd at a Deep South Wrestling event.

If you have 10 minutes, I have a delightful story for you to savor, complete with rollicking photos. The AJC’s Danielle Charbonneau took a deep dive into the world of Deep South Wrestling, an independent wrestling organization based in Atlanta that thrills adults and kids of all ages with glamor, bombast, drama and some righteous takedowns. Deep South events are free and family-friendly. Charbonneau witnessed firsthand shy children who, by match’s end, were entranced with the characters on the mat.

It’s a gateway to wrestling dreams. Indie orgs like Deep South Wrestling can be a springboard to a bigger career, can land local wrestlers wider gigs around the country and are a great place for former pros to continue their craft.

It’s also great for local businesses. “It supports community (and gives people) another reason to come out and spend their time,” Jeff Benedict, general manager at Atlanta’s New Realm Brewing Co., said. “It has been beneficial across the board.”

Of course, characters are key. Wrestler Naja “Najasism” Small created his “Hoochie Daddy” character with Deep South Wrestling. “They say the best wrestlers know when it’s time to change and evolve,” he said. ⚡ READ MORE: More stories from wrestlers, plus flashy costumes and moves

FOLK IS GOING TO JACKSON Zydeco, bluegrass and gospel are three examples of American music genres that blossomed from folk traditions. They all have deep roots in the South, too.

Quick question for Jackson folks: Do you constantly have the song “Jackson” stuck in your head, or is it the opposite — is there some sort of local taboo against mentioning it? Mad respect either way. Also, mad respect to the city of Jackson itself, which hosts The National Folk Festival this year and the next two years as part of a three-year residency. The National Folk Festival has been around since 1934 and travels to different cities. It’s an honor to be chosen to host, let alone to secure a three-year deal. Jackson was chosen out of 42 competitors this year. Here’s the best part: If you think about what makes the South the South, or America America for that matter, the picture isn’t complete without other cultures. The National Folk Festival features deep-rooted American traditions like bluegrass, zydeco, and celebrations of historically Black colleges and universities. It also includes salsa, flamenco, indigenous American performances, Korean folk music called pungmul, Mexican trios romanticos — the list goes on. 🪗 READ MORE from Visit Jackson

🚁 Fayetteville, NC: "Air Angels: Flight Helene," a new documentary about local heroes who helped rescue and rebuild after Hurricane Helene, premieres in Fayetteville on Veterans' Day. The documentary focuses on volunteer pilots who flew personal aircraft to deliver supplies and evacuate people from North Carolina after the storm. More from The Fayetteville Observer ⛪ Louisville, KY: Louisville's oldest house of worship is Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral, constructed in 1822. It's been a place of community for generations. Now, it will stand for generations to come after it secured a tremendous $500,000 restoration and repair grant from the National Fund for Sacred Places. More from LEO Weekly 🐘 Tuscaloosa, AL: A new disco ball elephant outside the University Club has more sparkle than you can shake a stick at. Really, it's so shiny. The 500-pound sculpture was created by a local artist using more than 20,000 little disco mirrors. Elephant figures are a thing around Tuscaloosa, home of the University of Alabama. Few are quite as eye-catching. More from Tuscaloosa News 🏅 Nashville, TN: Another national honor! Nashville won the bid to host the Special Olympics national games in 2034. The announcement came with more good accessibility news: Mayor Freddie O'Connell will restart the Mayor's Advisory Committee for People With Disabilities and expand the city's accessible ride program for people with disabilities. More from Nashville Scene