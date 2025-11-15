Southeast News

Sweet Tea: For love of food

Plus: Old guy wisdom, a cool science class
By
20 minutes ago

Need to get something off your chest; a grief, a sin, a secret, a rage? I heartily suggest screaming it into the wind. In Atlanta’s Woodruff Park, a new art installation called “The Atlanta Wind Phone” lets people speak their grief into the air. While you’re there, I’m sure the wind wouldn’t mind hearing a secret or two. It will never judge.

AUTOMATIC FOR THE PEOPLE

Dexter Weaver in front of his iconic place, Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods in Athens.
Dexter Weaver in front of his iconic place, Weaver D’s Delicious Fine Foods in Athens.

A few things you may not know: REM, the iconic alt rock band, was formed in Athens. The name of their 1992 studio album, “Automatic for the People,” is a tribute to an Athens-area institution and the remarkable man who runs it.

The phrase is his philosophy: Before Weaver D’s, Weaver was a fast food manager who had a reputation for always getting stuff done. Automatic, you may say. And what’s it for, this drive to provide? His people.

“I combined that, meaning ready, quick and efficient,” Weaver told the AJC.

🍖 READ MORE: Georgians reminisce on decades of Weaver D’s

SOUTHERN POLITENESS CHARMS CANADA

In the South, we know politeness can be a weapon when sharpened and expertly applied. It can also be charmingly, chaotically discharged, even from a country away. (And if a Canadian thinks you’re nice, you’re definitely nice.)

Restaurant owners Darcy and Laura Clarke loved it, and loved all of the positivity the epistolary adventure got on social media.

“Hope for humanity yet,” Darcy Clarke told a local broadcast. More from the CBC 🍟

SIPS FROM THE SOUTH

⚡ New Orleans: Students at New Orleans Charter Math and Science High School, or “Sci High” (there’s a TV show waiting to be made), learn how to build and install generators at local community centers. Equal parts brag-worthy science experience and good deed-ery. More from Verite News

🎨 Nashville, Tennessee: Actor Gary Sinise donated $1 million to CreatiVets, a nonprofit that helps combat veterans heal through art and music. With the donation, CreatiVets purchased an abandoned church in the city with the goal of turning it into a 24-hour center for their work. More from WCTI

🌷 Jacksonville, Florida: The Five Star Veterans Center provides counseling, mental health services and other aid to veterans. This past week, volunteers spent the day beautifying the center: landscaping, repaving walkways, painting and even building an outdoor entertainment center. “They’ve sacrificed for us,” one volunteer said. “Now it’s our time to sacrifice and serve them.” More from WJAX

🐈 Chapel Hill, North Carolina: North Carolina’s Orange County has some of the lowest animal shelter euthanasia rates in the country. How do they do it? Orange County Animal Shelter leaders say it’s thanks to their neighbors and community, who volunteer, donate and raise awareness to help animals find homes. “A shelter and (its) outcomes are a direct reflection of the community in which they’re in,” said Dr. Patricia Norris, North Carolina’s animal welfare director. More from WRAL

🏅Atlanta: Sometimes you protect and serve, and sometimes you have to be protected and served. A group of civilians came to the rescue of an Atlanta police officer who crashed his patrol car, causing a fire and serious injuries to himself. While emergency teams were en route, the group pulled the officer from the car and stifled the flames. Atlanta police are calling them “citizen heroes.” More from WSBTV

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. SweetTea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

All I know is love one another and be good to each other.

- centenarian James Anderson of Goodman, Mississippi

When you live to 102, you know a few things. James Anderson was born in rural Sallis, Mississippi, in 1923. He’s an Army vet, a former farmer, a deacon and was married to his wife for 73 years before her death, according to Mississippi Today.

With all of that experience, all of that wisdom, this is what he says is the secret to life. I believe him.

P.S. — The Mississippians out there will love this. After living in Memphis, Chicago and other places, Anderson was asked why he eventually returned to his home state.

“I guess I like Mississippi better than I did anywhere else,” he said. Solid reasoning.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea. Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

Buc-ee’s Warner Robins

Another Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Georgia. Are you on the beaver bandwagon?

AJC EXCLUSIVE

‘Easy money’: How ICE teamed up with police to arrest immigrants in Savannah

In Savannah, ICE rides shotgun with local police to find and arrest immigrants

Keep Reading

Atlanta poet Theresa Davis’ queer awakening leads to her words glowing in neon

Need to ‘grieve out loud’? Atlanta’s wind phone will take your call.

At 101, WWII veteran Irving Locker has become a songwriter

Featured

President Trump Swears In US Ambassador To India

Prosecutor takes helm of Georgia case against Trump. But will he move forward?

With some solar power tax breaks expiring, Georgians rush to catch the sun

‘Automatic for the People’: Weaver D’s still bonds Athens as era nears end