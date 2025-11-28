December car sales are good but not magic

Automotive advertising cranks up as the year winds down, with dealerships and manufacturers splashing shiny vehicles and “don’t-miss” deals across every screen.
It’s enough to make shoppers wonder: Is December really the best time to buy a new car?
Conventional wisdom says yes, but reality is more complicated.
The gap compared to the rest of the year has narrowed. Prices, incentives, inventory and interest rates all move around, and smart buyers focus less on the calendar and more on conditions.
“December deals” have a kernel of truth — retail activity often lifts at year-end — but the difference isn’t significant for new light-vehicle transactions.
According to Cox Automotive data, the last month of the year grabs roughly 9% of annual sales, compared to an even-month share of 8.3%.
Still, buyers may discover notable benefits toward the end of the year:
Inventory clearance: Dealers want remaining current-model-year vehicles off their lots so they can focus on the new model year. That pressure can translate into steeper discounts on outgoing inventory.
Sales targets: Salespeople and stores often have year-end bonuses and factory programs tied to hitting annual goals. If they’re close to a target, they may be more flexible on price or throw in extras to close a deal.
Rebates and incentives: Automakers frequently stack cashback offers, low-APR financing or attractive lease deals on top of dealer discounts to keep inventory moving at the end of the year.
That said, the old “December is unbeatable” narrative isn’t etched in stone. With better inventory management and more consistent promotions throughout the year, December deals tend to be good — just not uniquely good.
Pandemic-related inventory shortages led to fewer incentives and higher prices, with discounts bottoming out in 2022 and rebounding as supply improved in 2023-2024. By December 2024, average incentives reached 8% of transaction price — about $4,000 per vehicle — but cooled to 6.5% in October 2025.
New-vehicle prices stayed high, with the average transaction price topping $50,000 for the first time in September 2025. While many discounts are available, they’re applied to a higher price baseline and have declined from late-2024 peaks. Popular models with heavy competition tend to offer better rebates, lease deals, and lower-APR financing than niche or hard-to-find vehicles.
December isn’t the only time to look for value. Several other windows can be just as good — or better — depending on what you’re shopping for.
Whatever month you choose, a few habits can stretch your car-buying dollar:
In the end, the “best” time to buy isn’t only about the calendar — it’s about your readiness and whether the factors are in your favor.
The ideal time to purchase a car is when you don’t have to replace one immediately. If your current vehicle is still serviceable, that flexibility lets you wait for the right combination of price, incentives and interest rate — and walk away if a deal doesn’t meet your terms. That patience can be worth as much as any year-end sales event.
Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.
The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.