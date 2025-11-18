Metro Atlanta CVS employee killed outside store was beloved, known for upbeat personality Kimberly Whaley, 62, was a licensed pharmacy technician, according to state records. She had worked at the Loganville store for seven years. A 62-year-old woman was shot Friday afternoon outside a CVS in Loganville, according to police. She died Sunday. (Courtesy of Channel 2 Action News)

A woman who died after being shot outside a Loganville CVS where she worked is being remembered for her compassion and care for others. Kimberly Whaley, 62, of Loganville, was shot just before 2 p.m. Friday in the store parking lot at 4377 Atlanta Highway, a Loganville spokesperson said. On Sunday, police said Whaley died from her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators previously said a person of interest was detained. But no charges have been filed, and police have not released details about a possible motive. RELATED Woman dies after being shot in head outside Loganville CVS, police say Whaley had worked at the store for seven years, according to a CVS spokesperson. She was a licensed pharmacy technician, according to the Georgia Department of Community Health. “Kim Whaley was a beloved member of the store team, known for her upbeat personality, caring and compassionate nature,” the CVS spokesperson said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “During her seven years as a CVS employee, she was respected for her leadership and empathy. Her loss will be felt by all of us. “Our thoughts are with Kim’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Counseling services were being offered to all store employees, CVS said.

On Friday, a heavy police presence was visible around the store for about two hours. Few details were immediately released, but Loganville police issued a “be on the lookout” alert to law enforcement agencies around 4 p.m., according to Lawrenceville police. “The alert included a vehicle description and tag number associated with a serious incident that had occurred in their jurisdiction,” Lawrenceville police said in a social media post. Using a license plate camera system, Lawrenceville officers spotted the vehicle believed to be involved. The driver and the vehicle were turned over to Loganville police, but the person’s name was not released, and no charges have been announced. “Our small town is in shock!” a local restaurant, Kellie’s Home Cooking, said in a Facebook post. The restaurant said it will give recent Veterans Day donations to Whaley’s family, along with any other donations from customers.