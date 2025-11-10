Metro Atlanta

‘Blazing Hot’ scratch-off player wins cool $2.7 million from Georgia Lottery

Palmetto resident bought lucky ticket at Shell Food Mart in Palmetto.
A scratch-off player recently won a $2,777,777 top prize, according to Georgia Lottery officials. The ticket was purchased in Palmetto. (AJC file)
By
1 hour ago

A “Blazing Hot 7s” scratch-off ticket led to a sizzling top prize for one lucky player, Georgia Lottery officials said Monday.

A Palmetto resident won a $2,777,777 top prize playing the game after buying the ticket at a Shell Food Mart on Carlton Road in Palmetto, officials said. The unnamed player claimed their winnings last week.

Players won $42,738,949 last week playing scratch-off games, a lottery spokesperson said in a statement.

Two players also won the Fantasy 5 jackpot for $267,961 each in the Saturday drawing with these winning numbers: 8-16-21-31-35. The winning tickets were purchased at a Kroger in McDonough and a Food Mart in Stone Mountain.

Two lucky players become millionaires in Georgia Lottery scratch-off games

A Mega Millions player matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the mega ball to win $100,000 in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. That ticket was purchased at a Chevron in Canton. Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing will have an estimated jackpot of $900 million, the eighth largest in the game’s history.

A Savannah player won $100,000 in Saturday’s Powerball drawing with a ticket bought at a Quick Stop. The next Powerball drawing will be at 11 p.m. Monday and the estimated jackpot is $490 million.

Proceeds benefit educational programs in the state, according to the Georgia Lottery.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

