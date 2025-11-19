A tree hugger gives thanks for nature’s goodness

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks for Georgia’s beauty, splendor and natural wonders, such as the Chattahoochee National Forest in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Union County. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)

Georgia’s natural beauty inspires gratitude this Thanksgiving, and reminds us to protect its wild spaces.

As an inveterate tree hugger, I once again have many, many things to be thankful for when Thanksgiving comes next week. I’m thankful, of course, for family and friends, but I’m also grateful for Georgia‘s amazing natural wonders, beauty and splendor that I never tire of.

Nature’s generosity. Mother Earth freely bestows upon us life-giving clean air, water and soil, even though we might not seem so appreciative when we pollute and sully these vital resources.

Nature’s remarkable healing powers. I find serenity and solace in the forests, meadows, wetlands, rivers, mountain peaks, marshlands and in Georgia’s other incredible wild places. Spending time with nature can refresh weary minds, uplift the human spirit, relieve stress, reduce anxiety and promote overall well-being.

Georgia’s amazing natural diversity. With thousands of species of native plants and animals, Georgia ranks sixth in biodiversity among all states, says the Nature Conservancy. Native species play vital roles in maintaining the health of their ecosystems: Bees pollinate flowers, trees emit oxygen, birds and bats consume tons of pesky insects, and on and on.

Georgia’s seasonal splendor. In spring, wildflowers burst into riots of color and songbirds sing sweetly; in summer, the landscape is 50 shades of green and wild babies are out and about; in autumn, dazzling leaf color emerges and nuts and fruits ripen; in winter, bare tree limbs form intricate silhouettes that look like works of art.