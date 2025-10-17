Where can I find it?

AJC readers are looking for actual toothpaste, Mayfield cottage cheese.
One reader is asking the AJC to help her find cottage cheese made by Mayfield. (Ihar Balaikin/Dreamstime/TNS)
By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
26 minutes ago
Q: I’m hoping that you can help me find a real toothpaste as opposed to a gel. I really dislike the gels. I’ve checked online and called company helplines, and the information I received always turns out to be false. When I purchase a product, it is a gel. If you could help me, I would really appreciate it. Thank you very much. — Connie Corpening, Woodstock
A: Connie, some toothpaste tubes aren’t clear about what they contain, so it can be tricky at times to get what you want. However, there are plenty of toothpastes available that are not gel-based. Here are three examples readily available in most supermarkets, drugstores and mass merchandisers.
Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste Paste is touted as antibacterial and effective for stain removal.
Arm & Hammer Complete Care Toothpaste Whole Mouth Protection includes baking soda and fluoride.
Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste is formulated for individuals with sensitive teeth and promises to whiten teeth by two shades.
Q: I love Mayfield cottage cheese. I haven’t seen it for a few years. I checked the website, and Mayfield claimed it still makes it. Thank you in advance. — Kathy Brady, Sugar Hill
A: Kathy, I spoke to someone at Mayfield to see what stores in your area carry the cottage cheese. I discovered that it was pretty scarce, but not impossible to find if you don’t mind a bit of driving. Mayfield cottage cheese is available at Food Lion, 59 Main St., Dawsonville, 706-344-3979. You can select from 16- or 24-ounce tubs in either 1% or 4% milk fat varieties. The 16-ounce sells for $3.49, and the 24-ounce is priced at $4.79.
Hain Celestial Group discontinued both its Hain and Hollywood safflower mayonnaise brands. (Courtesy)
You can stop looking
Tina Daily of Buford reached out because she was having trouble finding Hain Safflower Mayonnaise locally and online. I called Hain Celestial Group and found out that the company discontinued the product, along with Hollywood Safflower Mayonnaise.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.