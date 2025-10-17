Where can I find it?

Q: I’m hoping that you can help me find a real toothpaste as opposed to a gel. I really dislike the gels. I’ve checked online and called company helplines, and the information I received always turns out to be false. When I purchase a product, it is a gel. If you could help me, I would really appreciate it. Thank you very much. — Connie Corpening, Woodstock

A: Connie, some toothpaste tubes aren’t clear about what they contain, so it can be tricky at times to get what you want. However, there are plenty of toothpastes available that are not gel-based. Here are three examples readily available in most supermarkets, drugstores and mass merchandisers.

