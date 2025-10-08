GEORGIA NEWS State investigates Georgia babysitter accused of napping while dogs killed boy 2-year-old dies after being attacked at woman’s home. She is charged with second-degree murder. Kaimir Jones, 2, died Saturday when he was attacked by dogs at his babysitter's home, according to Valdosta police. (GoFundMe)

State officials are now investigating an unlicensed Georgia babysitter accused of taking a nap while a 2-year-old in her care was mauled by dogs. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning said Tuesday the agency is investigating Stacy Wheeler Cobb, who sometimes had as many as 10 children in her care in her Valdosta home.

Investigators said the boy's death is a tragic reminder of the importance of vetting babysitters. "This unfortunate event highlights the significant dangers associated with unlicensed child care providers," a DECAL spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "In Georgia, we take the safety and well-being of our children very seriously, and we are currently investigating the provider involved in this incident." On Saturday, Adrianna Jones dropped off her toddler at Cobb's home so she could go to work, she told investigators and posted on an online fundraising page. When she returned, he was dead. RELATED Boy, 7, dies from strangling self in car window as mom did drugs, police say Cobb told Valdosta police officers she was taking a nap, and she thought the little boy was, too. Instead, Kaimir Jones wandered outside, where he was mauled to death by two of Cobb's dogs.

“During the time span that the child was left unattended, it appears that he was able to get outside into the backyard,” Valdosta police said in a news release. “Once outside, the victim opened the kennel that housed two large Rottweiler dogs, which allowed the dogs to get out and attack the child.”

Cobb was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and cruelty to children. She remained Tuesday in the Lowndes County Jail, where she was being held without bond, booking records show. “This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “I want to express our department’s deepest sympathy to the family. No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time. “I also keep our first responders in my prayers, as they continue processing their response to this tragic scene,” Manahan added. Kaimir was the only child in Cobb’s care Saturday, but sometimes there were as many as 10, according to investigators. Adrianna Jones posted on a GoFundMe page that she wasn’t able to reach Cobb, so her instinct told her to leave work to check on her son.

“This was a heartbreaking, devastating and traumatizing scene that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Jones wrote. “I found my baby like this.” The local and state investigations continued Tuesday, and additional charges are possible. According to DECAL, those seeking child care must be vigilant and proactive to keep kids safe. “The principle of ‘if you see something, say something’ is crucial, as it might be the only way we become aware of unlicensed providers operating in our communities,” a DECAL spokesperson said. Licensed child care programs must adhere to specific rules and regulations designed to ensure the safety and development of the children in their care, according to DECAL. While some providers may be exempt from having a license, they are still required to meet certain health and safety standards, especially if they receive subsidies.