Police shoot, kill man during sword attack on firefighter, officials say

The GBI is investigating after a Wrightsville police officer shot a sword-wielding man on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

The officer was in his patrol vehicle talking to the firefighter in front of the store on East College Street. The unusual saga began when the suspect, identified as Diamond Daspin Seltzer, 32, of Wrightsville, suddenly approached the men and started swinging a Wakizashi sword, according to the GBI, which is investigating the incident.

Wrightsville is a small town about 140 miles southeast of Atlanta and 60 miles east of Macon.

The Wrightsville police officer and the firefighter were chatting outside a SideTrack convenience store and fueling station. As the clock struck midnight, a man got out of his vehicle, walked over and started slicing the firefighter, according to the GBI. Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

A Middle Georgia police officer shot and killed a sword-wielding man as he attacked a firefighter with a Japanese samurai blade outside a gas station Monday, officials said.

The firefighter, whose name has not been released, was severely cut multiple times on his arms, officials said.

"Fearing for the life of the firefighter and in defense of himself and the firefighter, the officer was left with no other option than to use deadly force to stop the threat," Wrightsville police said in a statement.

The officer jumped out of his patrol car and fired off several shots, striking the man with the sword, officials said. Seltzer was rushed to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the GBI said. The firefighter also was rushed to a hospital and was stabilized.

The officer was not injured, officials said.