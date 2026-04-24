Business Peabody Awards recognizes the AJC’s ‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ video series Through nearly a dozen installments, the AJC told deeply reported stories from inside the federal crackdown across the state. Still images from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's "ICE Sweeps Georgia" social video series, which was recognized Thursday, April 23, 2026, by the Peabody Awards.

By J. Scott Trubey 1 hour ago Share

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and its video coverage of federal immigration enforcement efforts in Georgia is the winner of a 2026 Peabody Award, one of the most prestigious honors in media. The AJC’s “ICE Sweeps Georgia” social video series was a unanimous selection of Peabody jurors in the Interactive & Immersive category, the organization announced Thursday. Through nearly a dozen installments, the AJC told deeply reported stories from inside the crackdown by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the state.

“‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ is a groundbreaking social video series by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that intimately captures the human impact of immigration enforcement through innovative storytelling techniques like vertical video and body camera footage,” Peabody jurors said. “By focusing on personal stories and perspectives, the series highlights the intersection of federal power and local lives, achieving significant engagement with its effective blend of traditional reporting and modern social media strategies.” Loading... The series, which reached millions of views on social media platforms, featured contributions from teams throughout the AJC newsroom. The Peabody Awards, founded in 1940, is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. The awards recognize not only news media but storytelling across broadcast and streaming media. The awards “honor stories that defend public interest, encourage empathy and expand our understanding of the world,” the organization said.

Loading...