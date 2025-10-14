Georgia News

Here are the 6 teams in next year’s Banana Ball Championship League

Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts join the traveling baseball league headed by Savannah Bananas.
The Savannah Bananas announced plans for the 2026 Banana Ball Championship League season Thursday, Oct. 9, at Savannah's Grayson Stadium. (Anna Rouch/Fans First Entertainment)
By
1 hour ago

Banana Ball began with one team, the Savannah Bananas. This season, the dancing, hijinks-filled baseball league had four teams. In February, two more teams, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts, will join the Banana Ball Championship League.

The expanded league will play games across 45 states and 75 stadiums next year with a goal of drawing 3.2 million spectators — up from 2.2 million in the just-concluded season.

Here‘s a primer on each of the teams:

Savannah Bananas

Founded: 2016

Theme: Making baseball fun

Mascot: Split

Cheerleaders: Banana Nanas; the Man-Nanas

Band: Bananas Pep Band

Hypeman: Jesse Cole, the Young Professor

Signature attractions: Banana baby pregame ceremony; breakdancing first base coach; stilt-walking player

Party Animals

Founded: 2020

Theme: The greatest party in sports

Mascot: Pharty the Party Animal

Cheerleaders: None

Band: Party Down

Hypeman: Drake C. Toll

Signature attractions: Grandstand conga lines; Chippendales-like dance routines; wild home run celebrations

Firefighters

Founded: 2024

Theme: The hottest team in sports

Mascot: Bo the Beaver

Cheerleaders: The Calendar Crew

Band: Fire Line drum line band

Hypeman: Fire Marshall Shill

Signature attractions: Chief the bat dog; rodeo clown pitcher and player

Texas Tailgaters

Founded: 2025

Theme: The best pregame in sports

Mascot: Chaps-wearing manager Joe Mikulik

Cheerleaders: None

Band: Tailgaters country band

Hypeman: Garrett “Rhinestone” Lampert

Signature attractions: Pregame tailgate party; unicycle riding player; BBQ grilling first base coach

Indianapolis Clowns

Founded: 2026

Theme: A historic nod to the Negro League team of the same name

Mascot: To be determined

Cheerleaders: To be determined

Band: To be determined

Hypeman: To be determined

Signature attractions: To be determined

Loco Beach Coconuts

Founded: 2026

Theme: Beach

Mascot: To be determined

Cheerleaders: Hula-gans

Band: To be determined

Hypeman: To be determined

Signature attractions: To be determined

About the Author

Adam Van Brimmer is a journalist who covers politics and Coastal Georgia news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

