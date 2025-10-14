Here are the 6 teams in next year’s Banana Ball Championship League

Banana Ball began with one team, the Savannah Bananas. This season, the dancing, hijinks-filled baseball league had four teams. In February, two more teams, the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts, will join the Banana Ball Championship League.
The expanded league will play games across 45 states and 75 stadiums next year with a goal of drawing 3.2 million spectators — up from 2.2 million in the just-concluded season.
Here‘s a primer on each of the teams:
Savannah Bananas
Founded: 2016
Theme: Making baseball fun
Mascot: Split
Cheerleaders: Banana Nanas; the Man-Nanas
Band: Bananas Pep Band
Hypeman: Jesse Cole, the Young Professor
Signature attractions: Banana baby pregame ceremony; breakdancing first base coach; stilt-walking player
Party Animals
Founded: 2020
Theme: The greatest party in sports
Mascot: Pharty the Party Animal
Cheerleaders: None
Band: Party Down
Hypeman: Drake C. Toll
Signature attractions: Grandstand conga lines; Chippendales-like dance routines; wild home run celebrations
Firefighters
Founded: 2024
Theme: The hottest team in sports
Mascot: Bo the Beaver
Cheerleaders: The Calendar Crew
Band: Fire Line drum line band
Hypeman: Fire Marshall Shill
Signature attractions: Chief the bat dog; rodeo clown pitcher and player
Texas Tailgaters
Founded: 2025
Theme: The best pregame in sports
Mascot: Chaps-wearing manager Joe Mikulik
Cheerleaders: None
Band: Tailgaters country band
Hypeman: Garrett “Rhinestone” Lampert
Signature attractions: Pregame tailgate party; unicycle riding player; BBQ grilling first base coach
Indianapolis Clowns
Founded: 2026
Theme: A historic nod to the Negro League team of the same name