GBI probes officer-involved shooting, woman’s death in Douglasville

The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, saying that an officer shot a man who pointed a gun at police. The man, identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker of Douglasville, is suspected of killing his wife, who was laying in the yard near Walker when police arrived, the GBI said. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Suspect shot after confrontation, taken to hospital for treatment, police say.

Douglasville Police Department found a woman with unknown injuries lying in the yard of a Littlebrook Way home and a man later identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker, 51, of Douglasville standing nearby, after responding to a call related to a “domestic incident” late Saturday night, according to preliminary information from the GBI.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and police are probing a domestic homicide at a Douglasville home and a related officer-involved shooting.

The GBI said Walker, who was armed with a handgun, refused to comply with officers on the scene and pointed the gun at them. An officer fired at him.

Walker was given aid and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the GBI said.