GBI probes officer-involved shooting, woman’s death in Douglasville
Suspect shot after confrontation, taken to hospital for treatment, police say.
The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, saying that an officer shot a man who pointed a gun at police. The man, identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker of Douglasville, is suspected of killing his wife, who was laying in the yard near Walker when police arrived, the GBI said. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and police are probing a domestic homicide at a Douglasville home and a related officer-involved shooting.
Douglasville Police Department found a woman with unknown injuries lying in the yard of a Littlebrook Way home and a man later identified as Volanta Lejuan Walker, 51, of Douglasville standing nearby, after responding to a call related to a “domestic incident” late Saturday night, according to preliminary information from the GBI.
The GBI said Walker, who was armed with a handgun, refused to comply with officers on the scene and pointed the gun at them. An officer fired at him.
Walker was given aid and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the GBI said.
The woman found on the ground near Walker when officers arrived was identified as Walker’s wife, Sabrina Walker, 56.
The investigators said information indicates after the couple argued inside the home, Volanta Lejuan Walker chased Sabrina Walker outside and shot her. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, and her body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy, according to investigators.
The bureau said the officer-involved shooting will be turned over for review to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office and the death investigation will be submitted for prosecution.
