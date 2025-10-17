Metro Atlanta Clayton County parents charged after baby found discarded in trash bag Nnakai was last seen alive arriving at his mother’s apartment just after midnight Sunday, records show. Sun shines on a memorial for Nnakai Pratt on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at the site where the baby's body was found discarded earlier this week just outside Riverdale. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

A rattled Clayton County community is grappling with questions after police said two parents did the unthinkable: tried to hide the body of their 6-month-old son after one of them killed him and discarded him in a trash bag. The tragic saga started Sunday morning when baby Nnakai Pratt’s father, Antonio Pearce, allegedly told Clayton police an incredible tale. He claimed his son was kidnapped by robbers who took his valuables at gunpoint.

Clayton County investigators said they found the body of 6-month-old Nnakai Pratt discarded in a trash bag. (Courtesy of Clayton County police) From the start, police didn't buy his story. On Tuesday, investigators found the baby's body, clothed in a "My First Thanksgiving" shirt and Minnie Mouse pants, along a fence in the backyard of a home. The site is near the apartment complex where Pearce reported the kidnapping just outside Riverdale. Nnakai's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, officials said in a Friday morning news conference that left many questions, including a motive for the baby's killing, still unanswered. One thing is certain, they said: "He (Pearce) was found in a lot of lies."

Detective Chieyenne Reynolds speaks at a news conference at the Clayton County Police Department in Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Investigators confirmed they believe the baby's mother, Necolette Pratt, aided in the father's attempted cover-up. According to a preliminary report from the Clayton County Medical Examiner's Office, Nnakai was last seen alive arriving at his mother's apartment just after midnight Sunday. The report does not state with whom the infant arrived or where the mother lives, only that Pearce was seen leaving the home sometime later with two car seats. Nnakai's twin sister is the only child visible in video investigators obtained from outside the apartment. "There is something over the car seat of the male twin so you cannot see him," the report states. Pearce, 38, is charged with murder. Pratt, 31, is accused of being a party to the commission of a crime, making false statements and obstructing an officer. She was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Officials also confirmed Nnakai's sister is now in the custody of the state's Division of Children & Family Services. A memorial for Nnakai Pratt is shown on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, near where the baby's body was found. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)