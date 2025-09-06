Just days after hundreds of Koreans were detained during a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Metaplant near Savannah, officials in South Korea are vowing to support those in detention.

During an emergency Saturday afternoon meeting in Seoul, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun ordered officials to make “all-out efforts” to resolve the detention of about 300 South Koreans, The Korea Herald reported based on the meeting that occurred at 3:30 a.m. (EST) Saturday. The effort will include assistance from the Korean Embassy in Washington, the Consulate General in Atlanta and a dispatched response team.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it also plans to consider trips to the U.S. by high-ranking officials. Cho hinted at the possibility of going to the U.S. while expressing “deep concern and a grave sense of responsibility” during Saturday’s meeting, The Korea Herald reported.