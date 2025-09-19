The Steering Column How Porsche is shaping the next generation of racers The German automaker’s racing heritage runs deep. The average American motorsports fan might not see Porsche’s huge racing presence. But the renowned brand has the record for most consecutive victories at Le Mans, 19 overall Le Mans victories and more than 100 class wins. (Porsche Motorsport North America)

By Brian Moody – Cox Automotive 1 hour ago link copied

In its history, Porsche has produced just 12 road car platforms, including the 911 and Cayenne, and 33 racing platforms, such as the 963 and 917. What does that tell you? Porsche is about racing. Since 1990, the German automaker has built and sold more than 5,000 units of their 992-derived 911 GT3 Cup Car, with a new version on the way. But winning isn’t only about the cars — it’s about the natural talent, honed discipline and sheer determination of the drivers. Where do those drivers come from? Porsche knows.

The average American motorsports fan might not see Porsche’s huge racing presence. They’re not in NASCAR, F1, NHRA or even IndyCar. So, where are Porsche cars and drivers winning? In the International Motor Sports Association, at endurance races like Le Mans, and in the world’s largest single-make racing series, the Porsche Carrera Cup. The renowned brand has the record for most consecutive victories at Le Mans, 19 overall Le Mans victories and more than 100 class wins. RELATED How will self-driving cars change interior design? Driver and car To strike the balance between car and driver, Porsche, which has its North American headquarters and a test track in Atlanta, has two notable recruiting programs. First, there’s the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver program. Another is the Porsche EBOOST Junior Program. Both are designed to give young drivers a little extra help when it comes to the cost of racing. To strike the balance between car and driver, Porsche, which has its North American headquarters and a test track in Atlanta, has two notable recruiting programs. First, there’s the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver program. Another is the Porsche EBOOST Junior Program. Both are designed to give young drivers a little extra help when it comes to the cost of racing. To strike the balance between car and driver, Porsche, which has its North American headquarters and a test track in Atlanta, has two notable recruiting programs. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America) During a visit to Team Penske in North Carolina, I got a firsthand look at how Porsche is preparing these young drivers for a long and successful career. Media training, workout and diet advice, practice pit stops and a history of the venerable Porsche brand were all on tap for a select group of drivers. The goal: Find the best of the best for the next wave of racing drivers. During a visit to Team Penske in North Carolina, I got a firsthand look at how Porsche is preparing these young drivers for a long and successful career. Media training, workout and diet advice, practice pit stops and a history of the venerable Porsche brand were all on tap for a select group of drivers. The goal: Find the best of the best for the next wave of racing drivers.

While most drivers are just beginning their racing career, some have familiar names. Paul Bocuse is the grandson of a famous chef who even has a world chef competition named after him. Loni Unser comes from a family of well-known racing champions in events including IndyCar and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

Of course, developing drivers is only half the story. Funding their racing careers is just as critical. RELATED Why do we name our cars? Racing is expensive Most motorsports, especially at the nonprofessional level, is a retail proposition. Drivers — or their parents — foot the bill. In single make race series like Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Mazda MX-5 Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup, the driver buys the car, then pays to go racing. That racing can be expensive — cars often cost well over $100,000 before factoring in entry fees, insurance, tires, fuel and travel expenses. Most motorsports, especially at the nonprofessional level, is a retail proposition. Drivers — or their parents — foot the bill. In single make race series like Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Mazda MX-5 Cup and Porsche Carrera Cup, the driver buys the car, then pays to go racing. That racing can be expensive — cars often cost well over $100,000 before factoring in entry fees, insurance, tires, fuel and travel expenses. In reality, only the sport’s very best drivers are paid consistent salaries. Part of Porsche’s programs are designed to lead young drivers to just such a career. Winning drivers can receive tangible support today, not just in the future. Sabré Cook is an original Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program member starting in 2023. It’s no easy task. Cook and other young women were evaluated in terms of physical fitness, team interaction and on-track performance. Sabré Cook is an original Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program member starting in 2023. It’s no easy task. Cook and other young women were evaluated in terms of physical fitness, team interaction and on-track performance. Sabré Cook, who drives the No. 37 car for the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season, is an original Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program member. (Porsche Motorsport North America)

From Porsche’s perspective, the advantage is evident. Imagine if you had early access to a young Lewis Hamilton, Janet Guthrie, George Russell or Sabine Schmitz. Many successful and well-liked drivers go on to lengthy careers with automakers, often bringing their brands goodwill, headlines and sponsor support long after their racing days end. From Porsche’s perspective, the advantage is evident. Imagine if you had early access to a young Lewis Hamilton, Janet Guthrie, George Russell or Sabine Schmitz. Many successful and well-liked drivers go on to lengthy careers with automakers, often bringing their brands goodwill, headlines and sponsor support long after their racing days end. RELATED Cash or credit: The cost of your next car purchase Networking and resources But the benefit of Porsche’s program is more than just money. In addition to financial support, Cook says Porsche provides networking and resource support. “They provide a great connection to past and current pro drivers that are great mentors, like (two-time Pirelli World champion) Patrick Long,” she said. Long was the lone American on Porsche’s roster of factory drivers from 2003 to 2021. But the benefit of Porsche’s program is more than just money. In addition to financial support, Cook says Porsche provides networking and resource support. “They provide a great connection to past and current pro drivers that are great mentors, like (two-time Pirelli World champion) Patrick Long,” she said. Long was the lone American on Porsche’s roster of factory drivers from 2003 to 2021. “He’s been a massive asset for me,” Cook said. “I’ve really leaned on my relationship with him because he understands the political landscape and what it’s like to be a young driver.” Cook has interned with Renault F1, raced the Mazda MX-5 Cup, USF2000 and Formula 4. Today, she drives a Porsche 911 (992) GT3 Cup car. Still, racing is a business fueled by money. “Without (Porsche’s) help in 2023, there’s no way would I have been able break into sports car racing,” Cook said It’s a similar story for the young men looking to become the next Kimi Raikkonen. Paul Bocuse, a Porsche Junior Carrera Cup driver, won last year’s Sprint Challenge Junior Championship. As a result, Porsche has provided the season’s entry fees, which can be prohibitive for many young drivers. With driver credentials, crew fees and other expenses, it’s about $50,000 worth of support. Bocuse joined Porsche Sprint Challenge in the Cayman class in 2023, winning the championship. He is the youngest Porsche Sprint GT4 Champion. It’s a similar story for the young men looking to become the next Kimi Raikkonen. Paul Bocuse, a Porsche Junior Carrera Cup driver, won last year’s Sprint Challenge Junior Championship. As a result, Porsche has provided the season’s entry fees, which can be prohibitive for many young drivers. With driver credentials, crew fees and other expenses, it’s about $50,000 worth of support. Bocuse joined Porsche Sprint Challenge in the Cayman class in 2023, winning the championship. He is the youngest Porsche Sprint GT4 Champion.