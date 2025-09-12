Funeral to be held at Truist Park for fallen DeKalb firefighter

The 21-year veteran firefighter died Monday while trying to save his colleague as they battled a blaze at a film company warehouse on South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road. It was home to Digital Thunderdome, an indie film production studio used for movies and music videos.

The funeral for DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant will be held Thursday inside Truist Park.

More details about parking and seating will be announced at a later date.

The funeral will be open to the public, Messina said. It will also be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend.

The funeral will be open to the public, Messina said. It will also be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend.

Cobb County firefighters stand together as they honor fallen DeKalb County firefighter Preston Fant as he arrives at West Cobb Funeral Home on Wednesday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Fant will lie in state on the baseball field in Cobb County starting at 1 p.m., said Chris Messina, general manager of West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory. The service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a procession to Kennesaw Memorial Park cemetery for a graveside service.

Fant will lie in state on the baseball field in Cobb County starting at 1 p.m., said Chris Messina, general manager of West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory. The service will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a procession to Kennesaw Memorial Park cemetery for a graveside service.

Fant was the first DeKalb firefighter to die in the line of duty. His death came almost exactly a month after the county’s police department lost Officer David Rose, who was killed in the Aug. 8 attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fant was the first DeKalb firefighter to die in the line of duty. His death came almost exactly a month after the county’s police department lost Officer David Rose, who was killed in the Aug. 8 attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Veteran DeKalb firefighter, father of 5, dies in blaze at indie film studio

As crews battled Monday’s fire, they quickly pivoted to a rescue operation when they realized Fant was trapped and needed help. Once they got him out, he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Details about what caused the fire or how Fant became trapped have not been released.

A small memorial outside of DeKalb Station 24 in honor of Preston Fant. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.