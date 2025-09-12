Metro Atlanta Alleged killer confesses in 2011 homicide of Coweta high school student Scotty Smith charged with murder in death of Blake Chappell. Blake Chappell was found dead in a Newnan creek in 2011, about two months after he disappeared, police said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Hours after attending a homecoming dance with his girlfriend at East Coweta High School, Blake Tyler Chappell left her home to walk to a friend’s house, according to Newnan police. Hours after attending a homecoming dance with his girlfriend at East Coweta High School, Blake Tyler Chappell left her home to walk to a friend’s house, according to Newnan police. He was never seen alive again, except by his killer. That was October 2011. Two months later, the 17-year-old’s body was found in a creek.

Nearly 14 years after the investigation began, a suspect has been charged with Chappell’s murder, Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said Friday. Scotty Elliot Smith, 38, not only confessed to killing the teenager, but the evidence in the case also pointed to him, the chief said. Investigators did not release details about a possible motive, or whether Smith and Chappell knew each other. But Smith’s criminal history might have delayed the investigation. From August 2018 until July 2020, he served in state prison for a separate case, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was convicted of first-degree criminal damage, mutiny in a penal institution and simple battery, records show.

When Chappell was reported missing Oct. 16, 2011, the case was initially investigated as a possible runaway, according to police. In the early-morning hours, he left his girlfriend’s home on Mary Freeman Road in Newnan and planned to walk to a friend’s house, investigators previously said.

The case became a homicide investigation on Dec. 19, 2011, when Chappell’s body was found. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound, police said days later. The teen was found wearing only his underwear and was identified through a tattoo and a piece of jewelry found on his body. Evidence found in 2011 killing of East Coweta student, police say The case went cold for several years until investigators said new evidence had been discovered in March 2024. “This additional information led the detectives to apply for search warrants in the three locations and resulted in the collection of evidence, which will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis,” police said. Investigators did not discuss the evidence that was found, and the investigation continued. “While some suspects were removed from the list of persons of interest in this case, one person of interest was voluntarily interviewed,” police said at the time.