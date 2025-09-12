Alleged killer confesses in 2011 homicide of Coweta high school student

Hours after attending a homecoming dance with his girlfriend at East Coweta High School, Blake Tyler Chappell left her home to walk to a friend’s house, according to Newnan police.
Hours after attending a homecoming dance with his girlfriend at East Coweta High School, Blake Tyler Chappell left her home to walk to a friend’s house, according to Newnan police.
He was never seen alive again, except by his killer. That was October 2011. Two months later, the 17-year-old’s body was found in a creek.
Nearly 14 years after the investigation began, a suspect has been charged with Chappell’s murder, Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said Friday. Scotty Elliot Smith, 38, not only confessed to killing the teenager, but the evidence in the case also pointed to him, the chief said.
Investigators did not release details about a possible motive, or whether Smith and Chappell knew each other.
But Smith’s criminal history might have delayed the investigation. From August 2018 until July 2020, he served in state prison for a separate case, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. He was convicted of first-degree criminal damage, mutiny in a penal institution and simple battery, records show.
When Chappell was reported missing Oct. 16, 2011, the case was initially investigated as a possible runaway, according to police. In the early-morning hours, he left his girlfriend’s home on Mary Freeman Road in Newnan and planned to walk to a friend’s house, investigators previously said.
The case became a homicide investigation on Dec. 19, 2011, when Chappell’s body was found. An autopsy revealed he died from a gunshot wound, police said days later. The teen was found wearing only his underwear and was identified through a tattoo and a piece of jewelry found on his body.
The case went cold for several years until investigators said new evidence had been discovered in March 2024.
“This additional information led the detectives to apply for search warrants in the three locations and resulted in the collection of evidence, which will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis,” police said.
Investigators did not discuss the evidence that was found, and the investigation continued.
“While some suspects were removed from the list of persons of interest in this case, one person of interest was voluntarily interviewed,” police said at the time.
Smith was arrested Friday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence. He was being held without bond.
A relative of Chappell’s, Sabrina Chappell, commented on the Newnan police Facebook post announcing the arrest, thanking all of those who have worked on the case.
“We love and miss him every day and I hope this brings some kind of peace and closure for his mother Melissa,” she posted. “She has endured so much heartbreak over these last 14 years. Thank you all so very much. This has of course opened old and new wounds for our family and we will just try and sit with the information and process it as best as we can. Thank you for all the prayers and support.”
Blankenship also thanked investigators with the district attorney’s office for their work on the case. He said it remains open even though there has been an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Marcos Gonzalez or Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355.