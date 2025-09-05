Emergency calls from neighbors released Friday about the early morning shooting of a 16-year-old at his southeast Atlanta home this week reveal a frantic scene, with a woman heard screaming in the background.
The boy died early Monday after he was fatally shot at a house in the 400 block of Mulberry Row around 3:20 a.m., police said. Investigators found the teenager with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The teen was identified as Daquavius Royalston by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Atlanta police Lt. Andrew Smith from the homicide unit told reporters the boy was coming home when his mother’s significant other thought the teen was a burglar and shot him, Channel 2 Action News reported.
One neighbor, who was not identified in the call, told a 911 dispatcher she saw a man “flying out of the garage with a gun” in a car shortly after the shooting, according to 911 calls provided by police.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not naming the suspected shooter because he has not been charged.
The neighbor and two other callers reported hearing a woman screaming from the house where the shooting took place.
“Somebody was just shooting,” one caller told the dispatcher. “A lady is outside screaming crying.”
Atlanta police’s homicide unit is investigating.
