Emergency calls from neighbors released Friday about the early morning shooting of a 16-year-old at his southeast Atlanta home this week reveal a frantic scene, with a woman heard screaming in the background.

The boy died early Monday after he was fatally shot at a house in the 400 block of Mulberry Row around 3:20 a.m., police said. Investigators found the teenager with apparent gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The teen was identified as Daquavius Royalston by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.