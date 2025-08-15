TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks I-75 South lanes in Clayton County

An early Friday morning crash has blocked all I-75 southbound lanes before U.S. 41 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The incident happened at 3:22 a.m., and it is expected to impact traffic until about 7 a.m., GDOT said.
The interstate is blocked just before exit 235 to Tara Boulevard.
The WSB Triple Team Traffic advises drivers to use U.S. 19, Jonesboro Road or I-675 as alternatives.
Traffic is backed up for three miles, according to WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields.
