Metro Atlanta
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks I-75 South lanes in Clayton County

The early Friday incident has blocked the interstate near exit 235.
A crash is blocking southbound lanes on I-75 in Clayton County early Friday, August 15, 2025. (Georgia Department of Transportation).

By Chaya Tong
Updated 17 minutes ago

An early Friday morning crash has blocked all I-75 southbound lanes before U.S. 41 in Clayton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The incident happened at 3:22 a.m., and it is expected to impact traffic until about 7 a.m., GDOT said.

The interstate is blocked just before exit 235 to Tara Boulevard.

The WSB Triple Team Traffic advises drivers to use U.S. 19, Jonesboro Road or I-675 as alternatives.

Traffic is backed up for three miles, according to WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields.

Chaya Tong is an intern on the investigative team.

A crash along I-20 East has closed all lanes early Monday. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

A former patient of the Riverwoods Behavioral Health facility in Clayton County is suing the operator, Acadia Healthcare, alleging he was raped there as a teenager. (Natrice Miller/ AJC).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

