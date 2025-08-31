The Rev. Dr. Nelson Price, a religious leader and staple in the Cobb County community, has died at the age of 94, according to Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home.
Price, who served as pastor of Marietta’s Roswell Street Baptist Church for more than three decades, died Saturday, the Marietta Daily Journal first reported.
In addition to increasing the number of members at Roswell Baptist under his tenure, the church also saw a campus expansion, the Christian Index reported. The campus included a 4,000-seat worshiping center — the second-largest sanctuary in the Southeast at the time of completion.
Over the years, he grew the congregation from hundreds of members to roughly 10,000, turning it into one of the first “megachurches” in America, the paper reported.
He was even invited to preach before President Jimmy Carter and his cabinet in 1977. Carter called him the “Baptist preacher who wears alligator shoes,” the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
Over the years, the Mississippi native also served as the Southern Baptist Convention vice president.
Though his heart stayed with Georgia.
“I’ve prayed for nine years about this,” Price told the Baptist Press in 2000 when he announced his retirement. “I trust the Lord will continue to give me speaking engagements but I do plan on staying in Georgia. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of such a wonderful community.”
“I’ve truly loved this church,” he added. “The unity and the love are so rare and refreshing that it has been such a blessing to be a part of.”
The Rev. Dan Moran, associate pastor at Roswell Street Baptist Church, said he only met Price a few times but noticed immediately the love he showed others and his congregation.
Price was a mentor for ministers, had a passion for preaching and was essentially the spiritual leader for Marietta, Moran said. He noted that the church gained its most “remarkable growth” during Price’s roughly 35 years there.
“He just loved the community. And I would say he was definitely the pastor for Marietta,” Moran told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.
“Guys like me and the ones that have followed him will stand on the shoulders of a great man of God named Nelson Price, and he will be truly missed.”
The funeral home said services were incomplete and would be finalized by Monday.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Target’s leadership changes a sign of boycott’s power, Atlanta pastor says
Pastor Jamal Bryant of Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church waged a boycott on Target this year after the retailer rolled back its diversity polices.
Congressman David Scott faces a new wave of Georgia challengers
Despite the concerns about his health and age as well as facing another tough primary contest, U.S. Rep. David Scott said he will seek another term in the House.
New ‘Leaving Atlanta’ sign pops up after beloved marker goes missing
A new ‘Leaving Atlanta’ sign has popped up on Ponce de Leon Avenue after the original vanished. No one knows who installed either version of the beloved landmark.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals
Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.
From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP
By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.
After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins
The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.