Police have not publicly identified the suspect or the victim. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

“Service was impacted briefly, and all bus and rail service at the station is operating normally at this time,” Fisher said.

The incident occurred less than a week after two MARTA police officers were shot by a man they had confronted for urinating near a platform at the Five Points station last Thursday.

The injured officers, Rayven Thomas and Carlos Williams, were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are expected to recover. That suspect, Christopher Daniels, 26, was taken into custody in Alabama. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

In May, two people were shot during an attempted robbery on a MARTA Gold Line train near the East Point station, police said. Both victims survived, and no arrests have been made, a MARTA spokesperson confirmed last week.

Officials have stressed that MARTA is safe.

“The reality is MARTA’s crime, violent crime in particular, is significantly down this year,” police Chief M. Scott Kreher said Friday.