A former Georgia Police Academy instructor was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole this week after pleading guilty to molesting a 14-year-old girl in Walton County, officials said.

Samuel Ray Ham, 59, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and grooming of a minor, according to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. After his prison time, he will be on probation for the rest of his life.

Ham was arrested in April at a Waffle House in Walton County. He was accused of sexually abusing the teenager between April 2023 and March 2025 and fired from the Georgia Police Academy a day after his arrest.