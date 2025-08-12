RFK Jr. says CDC workers 'should not be the targets of this kind of violence'

Three days after the attack on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave his first public interview on the shooting.

With some Atlanta-based CDC workers still dealing with lingering trauma from Friday's gunfire, Kennedy said employees were "part of a shining star health agency" and should be "proud of their work."

"They work in silence in saving us all and protecting our health, and they should not be the targets of this kind of violence from anybody," Kennedy said during an interview with Scripps News that aired Monday. "I come from a family that lost two of its members to political violence, and it's always wrong. ... Part of my job is to make sure that we protect our employees and keep them safe and allow them to do their critical work."

Kennedy's comments come as former and current CDC employees have called for him to resign following the attack. Critics say his views on the effectiveness and safety of some vaccines, in addition to federal government cuts, have placed a strain on employees of the agency this year.

The GBI identified the gunman as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White of Kennesaw. He blamed the COVID-19 vaccine for making him depressed and suicidal, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Kennedy toured the CDC offices earlier Monday.

Before mentioning the CDC employees during the interview, Kennedy gave attention to DeKalb County police officer David Rose, who was killed in the shooting.

"Coming here was to offer condolences to the family," Kennedy said.

He met with the widow of the fallen officer in addition to touring the CDC and showing his support for workers.