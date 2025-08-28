Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Boy, 8, found dead in DeKalb neighborhood pool

Child was reported missing Wednesday evening.
Bisebwa, 8, was found dead Thursday morning after being reported missing the previous evening, police said.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

By
55 minutes ago

An 8-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found dead Thursday morning, police said.

The boy, who DeKalb County police identified only as Bisebwa, was reported missing Wednesday. Officials said he left a home in the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive around 7 p.m. The area is just outside I-285 and near Clarkston High School.

ExploreMom remembers 5-year-old son found in Gwinnett pond as affectionate, loving

By early Thursday morning, the child had been located in a neighborhood swimming pool, according to police. Authorities did not say how far away the pool was to the home.

The exact time and location of where Bisebwa was located was not provided.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

