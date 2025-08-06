Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

But video footage from the heavily surveilled Acworth store raised eyebrows as it appeared to contradict claims made by both the woman and local police.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief ADA Lauren McAuley said Patel had met with his accuser on Monday and that her office had agreed to dismiss all of the charges.

Patel, who smiled in the courthouse alongside his family, said he was grateful to finally put this behind him.

“I’m just relieved,” he said after his charges were dropped. “I’m going to enjoy my freedom.”

Patel’s attorney maintained he was simply trying to help the young mother, who was riding through the grocery store on a motorized scooter with her two children in tow.

Ashleigh Merchant said her client was there buying Tylenol for his 86-year-old mother when he encountered Caroline Miller and her two children.

Patel, who Merchant described as “friendly with everybody,” approached the family and asked where the medication was, she said. She said he reached out to catch the boy because he was concerned he might fall off the scooter.

Patel’s attorney said Miller was “joyriding” through the store with her kids on her lap.

Miller told authorities Patel tried to grab her son, saying the two engaged in a “tug-of-war” over her 2-year-old. She first reported the incident to Walmart employees, who urged her to call 911 if she believed a crime had been committed, according to court filings.

At a bond hearing in May, Merchant told the judge an employee who had been just steps away from the interaction told her he never felt the need to intervene.

“The video couldn’t be clearer,” she said, playing the surveillance footage in court. “Mr. Patel did not try to kidnap this child.”

Video showed Patel casually walking around the Walmart and even chatting with employees before leaving with the pain reliever he bought using his debit card. He also encountered Miller a second time on his way to the register and appeared to show her the bottle of Tylenol he had found.

In May, Judge Gregory Poole granted Patel a $10,000 bond over the objections of the prosecution, which had sought to keep him in jail until trial.

“This mother was with her two kids, minding her own business, and this man, Mr. Patel, made the decision to grab a 2-year-old child from her lap,” Chief Assistant DA Jesse Evans said at the hearing.

Evans previously served as the chief of the Acworth Police Department, the agency that responded to the Walmart and brought the charges against Patel. Both the police department and Cobb DA Sonya Allen have been criticized over their handling of the case.

Neither Evans nor Allen was present for Wednesday’s proceeding.

Several defense attorneys and former prosecutors told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they couldn’t see where a crime had been committed. They also criticized the DA’s office for indicting the case before Patel could appear before a judge for a probable cause hearing, saying that’s why he spent so long behind bars.

“They should drop the charges,” former DeKalb County DA J. Tom Morgan said Tuesday. “There was not even probable cause for an arrest, much less an indictment.”

Morgan showed the surveillance footage to his criminal law students months ago, telling them their job was to “find the crime.” He criticized the DA’s office for arguing against bond three months ago, only to turn around and agree to drop the charges.

“He was in jail for 45 days before he was able to get a bond hearing, and now they’re dismissing the charges,” Morgan said. “To me, that’s an abuse of the criminal justice system.”

Acworth police watched the footage at the scene, and officers spoke with the mother at the store and later at her home before swearing out warrants for Patel’s arrest, records show.

A spokesperson for the police department said Wednesday that the evidence was presented to a judge, who determined there was enough probable cause for an arrest.

Sgt. Eric Mistretta acknowledged the backlash from the community over the arrest but said that was largely because of the edited surveillance footage put out by Patel’s defense team.

Because the case was already indicted, police said what happens going forward is up to the DA’s office and the judge.