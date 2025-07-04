Where can I find it: iPod battery, coin appraisal, Sky Bar

Q: I have an old iPod, Model A1238, 120 GB, that I would still love to use. Unfortunately, the battery died, and it will not hold a charge. I know Apple does not support these anymore, so is there anyone in Atlanta who could put in a new battery for me? Thank you. — Jeff Freeman, Alpharetta
A: Contact ScreenFixing, 1267 Glenwood Ave., Atlanta, 404-969-6349. The techs can order a new battery for your iPod and swap out the old one. By the way, they can also update the old hard drive with a solid-state drive. An SSD features fewer moving parts than the original, which is more susceptible to failure and corruption.
Q: I have about 50 old silver dollar coins, some date back to 1888. Where can I get a valuation and perhaps sell them? I also have some old jewelry that I might want to sell. Thank you. — Sarah Patterson, Decatur
A: Amy Barbree of Barbree & Co., 3666 N. Peachtree Road, Chamblee, 404-990-1192, has been dealing in precious metals and jewelry for over 30 years. A GIA graduate gemologist, Barbree buys coins, sterling, scrap gold and broken jewelry. Whether it’s your grandmother’s dinged gold locket or your 3-carat diamond wedding ring from your ex, you can bring them to Barbree & Co. for a free evaluation. The company also buys vintage and estate pieces.
Q: I grew up in an era when some candies were so delicious that you just had to find them no matter what. I am looking for Sky Bars. Hope you have better luck than I have. Thank you. — Brian J., email
A: Brian, I called the Sky Bar Confectionery Company in Massachusetts and found out that there are no stores in Georgia currently selling Sky Bars. Naturally, the rep said that if you found a store locally that wanted to sell Sky Bars, they could easily set them up. In the meantime, you’ll have to buy the candy online, and they don’t come cheaply. A box of 24 sells for $55.60 from skybarcandy.com — not including shipping.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
