Where can I find it: iPod battery, coin appraisal, Sky Bar

A: Amy Barbree of Barbree & Co., 3666 N. Peachtree Road, Chamblee, 404-990-1192, has been dealing in precious metals and jewelry for over 30 years. A GIA graduate gemologist, Barbree buys coins, sterling, scrap gold and broken jewelry. Whether it’s your grandmother’s dinged gold locket or your 3-carat diamond wedding ring from your ex, you can bring them to Barbree & Co. for a free evaluation. The company also buys vintage and estate pieces.

Q: I grew up in an era when some candies were so delicious that you just had to find them no matter what. I am looking for Sky Bars. Hope you have better luck than I have. Thank you. — Brian J., email

A: Brian, I called the Sky Bar Confectionery Company in Massachusetts and found out that there are no stores in Georgia currently selling Sky Bars. Naturally, the rep said that if you found a store locally that wanted to sell Sky Bars, they could easily set them up. In the meantime, you’ll have to buy the candy online, and they don’t come cheaply. A box of 24 sells for $55.60 from skybarcandy.com — not including shipping.

