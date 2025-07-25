Sweet Tea: Eat like a local in NOLA

The social media marketer and content creator transitioned from a TV and marketing career to cover food in New Orleans full-time, spotlighting hidden gems, pop-up drops and NOLA food staples. “I love food and I love this city, and I wanted to dive in and do that for my community,” she said.

So, what does a food expert eat in New Orleans? (Edited for content and clarity.)

🥘 AJ: There’s so many iconic food places in NOLA. How can a visitor eat off the beaten path?

CP: Honestly, the best way is to follow creators like myself. Ask around, go on social media. There are a lot of touristy places and old school spots, but the fact is, they’re worth going to. Cafe Du Monde is touristy, but you have to go and sit on the patio and get a cafe au lait. You have to go to the Carousel Bar in Hotel Monteleone, one of the oldest hotels in the area. There’s a reason they’re famous.

🦪 AJ: What’s on top of the “must” list?

CP: The number one dish everyone needs to have in New Orleans is charbroiled oysters. We have world-class fishing here. You can get the best seafood. We have everything from tuna, grouper, red snapper, sheep head, red fish, speckled trout ... of course oysters, blue crab and crawfish are the top three.

🍹 AJ: Any go-to cocktails?

CP: A lot of famous cocktails came from here, like the Sazerac or the Ramos Gin Fizz. But I really go off of what the bar chef is creating at that specific bar or restaurant, because they’re always so great and unique.

🦐 AJ: What’s the newness on the scene?

CP: After COVID, New Orleans really blew up the pop-up scene. Cooks or chefs will take over a bar or a restaurant and do their own little dishes that you can get on a certain day and time. A lot of these bars don’t have food so they feature someone doing a pop-up. There’s pop-ups in a lot of cities, but here it’s gotten huge.

Carla’s picks for cocktails:

Dovetail: “Number one if you want to get really good cocktails.”

Double Dealer: “A cool, swanky speakeasy-type bar underneath the Orpheum Theater.”

Columns Hotel: “A beautiful St. Charles street vibe.”

Carla’s pop-up picks:

Catawampus (Indian-Mediterranean-Mexican fusion)

Fico Cucina (Italian)

Para La Vida (Mexican “They do a birria pizza. It’s so good.”)

SOUTHERN PIE LORE

In the South, we don’t mess around when it comes to pies. They’re history in a crust, and if the ingredients get a little weird, so be it. Trust the process. Here are two offbeat historic Southern pies you must try.

Vinegar pie: Think of it like a lemon pie, but different. Vinegar pies have been around since the 1800s. During the Depression they may have been called “desperation pies” or “pantry pies” because the ingredients were readily affordable and available. It sets up like a custard pie, and belongs to a family of pies known a “chess pies.”

Think of it like a lemon pie, but different. Vinegar pies have been around since the 1800s. During the Depression they may have been called “desperation pies” or “pantry pies” because the ingredients were readily affordable and available. It sets up like a custard pie, and belongs to a family of pies known a “chess pies.” Green tomato pie: Again, a good cook knows the important of resourcefulness. Food historian KC Hysmith says sweet tomato pies have been common in the South during times when berries, peaches or apples weren’t in season. A lot of historic recipes involve simmering the tomatoes in a sugar syrup with either lemon or vinegar.

Obviously, now we have to bake one of these. Get historic recipes here, plus info about other delicious (and less out-there) Southern pies.

CELEBRATE THE BIRDS

I’m convinced we’re all destined to become birdwatchers one day. There’s no if, there’s just a question of when. (It struck me about two years ago.)

Alabama’s holding the 5th annual Black Belt Birding Festival next week. Bird nerds from all around will gather to enjoy the history and wildlife of the state’s Black Belt region, named for its rich, dark soil.

“Nowhere else can you see Wood Storks, Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, and Swallow-tailed Kites against a backdrop of bountiful grasslands and epic civil rights history,” Dr. Scot Duncan, executive director of Alabama Audubon, says on the event’s website.

🐦 Give in to the urge. The urge to bird. More details from Alabama Audubon. (Side note: There aren’t enough good bird emojis. At least give us a cardinal or something.)

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

🍲 Austin, TX: On the first Wednesday of the month, Korea House restaurant offers free food and company for all comers. It’s a way to give back to the community, its owners say. So far, they’ve served more than 15,000 free meals. More from KUT.

🏡 Fayetteville, AR: Arkansas just got its first certified “passive house,” leveling up the state’s energy-efficient building efforts. Passive houses use just a fraction of the energy of regular houses. To do so, structures like Arkansas’ Magnolia House have to be meticulously crafted — and air-tight. More from the Arkansas Times.

🐕 Blacksburg, VA: You know those invasive lanternflies environmental experts tell you to watch out for? Virginia Tech researchers have found a secret weapon in sniffing out the bugs’ egg nests: Your good ol’ family dog. More from Virginia Tech News.

⛳ Memphis, TN: The annual FedEx St. Jude Championship is coming up in August, bringing together the world’s top golfers and fans to support kids at St. Jude’s Hospital. More than 1,500 people have already stepped up to volunteer their time. More from Action News 5.

👩🏽‍🍳 The Carolinas: The next season of Top Chef will have a decidedly Southern spin. The show is coming to Charlotte, NC and Greenville, SC. An NBC exec called the cities “perfect chefs’ playgrounds.” More from Greenville News.

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

SOUTHERN WISDOM

It's difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts while eating a homegrown tomato. - Georgia humorist and writer Lewis Grizzard

